Enrichment TEAM Engages in a Strategic Collaboration with HokuApps to Accelerate Digital Transformation by Automating their Business Operations

Together they will be digitizing and integrating the operational workflows to connect the internal management and clients on a unified mobile platform.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HokuApps , a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, is pleased to announce that they are selected as the preferred technology partner by Enrichment TEAM Pte Ltd , a prominent and credible Student-care and Educational Centre based out of Singapore. As a part of this strategic collaboration, Enrichment TEAM will leverage HokuApps's application development platform in building a single integrated system. This solution will be uniquely customized to their ecosystem and will address both internal & external challenges allowing Enrichment TEAM to reduce their administrative overheads, improve parent experience, increase revenue, and enable long-term scalability.

Enrichment TEAM is an all-in-one Student Care, Enrichment Centre, and Tuition Centre that provides high-quality student care services and enrichment programs. With multiple branches spread across Singapore, they strive to provide the best after-school learning environment that is safe, enjoyable, and feels like a second home. Enrichment TEAM believes in creating a strong partnership with parents and partners to wholeheartedly encourage creative expression, engage children actively through play, and advocate good character development. With over 9 years of experience in the student care industry, Enrichment TEAM aims to mentor young minds to become resilient and respectable leaders of tomorrow.

HokuApps will be working closely with Enrichment TEAM for building an integrated framework that will unify people, processes, and relevant information, all on a single mobile-centric platform. The aim is to resolve challenges like scalability, increasing administrative overheads, and possible delays and errors due to manual processing of tasks like attendance & leave management, student progress tracking, fees calculations, payments, and more. Other important features like digitizing the health & temperature monitoring of students will be really helpful, especially in the current COVID situation. This mobility solution aims to integrate multiple sources of data inputs and automate manual workflows to reduce operational costs, get insights and useful reports in real-time, and provide better visibility to all internal and external parties. It will also enhance the overall experience for both parents and educators while boosting the overall productivity across the organization by enabling online collaboration and hands-on availability of information amongst the different stakeholders involved.

"We chose HokuApps to spearhead our migration from manual workflows to modern digitized cloud-based applications that will streamline our student care operations and allow higher scalability. This partnership with HokuApps brings us one step closer to driving digital innovation within our organization," said Sandy Sim, Founder at Enrichment TEAM. "We are confident that HokuApps will bring this unique solution to life and that we will be able to drive maximum engagement amongst the internal and external stakeholders across multiple platforms."

"We are determined to fulfill Enrichment TEAM's vision by building an automated platform to digitally transform their enrichment and student care services and connect effectively with the current generation parents and their kids," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "We are working very closely with them to create an integrated platform tailor-made for their unique ecosystem."

About HokuApps: