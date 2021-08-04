Enstar Completes Transaction With ProSight

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed a transaction with ProSight Global, Inc. (“ProSight”) to provide reinsurance relating to 2019 and prior year business.



The reinsurance comprises a ground up loss portfolio transfer of ProSight’s discontinued workers’ compensation and excess workers’ compensation lines of business and an adverse development cover on ProSight’s diversified mix of general liability classes of business.

In the transaction, Enstar’s subsidiary assumed net loss reserves of approximately $500 million and Enstar’s subsidiary will provide an additional aggregate limit of $250 million.

Completion of the transaction followed receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of various other closing conditions, including the simultaneous closing of ProSight’s merger with affiliates of investment management firm TowerBrook and private equity firm Further Global.

Dominic Silvester, Enstar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Enstar’s partnership with ProSight underlines the increasing versatility of legacy risk solutions as a source of value creation for insurers seeking to accelerate their growth in an attractive underwriting environment. This reinsurance opportunity is aligned with our core competencies, allowing us to provide ProSight with a solution for repositioning its capital as part of its broader strategic transaction with TowerBrook and Further Global.”

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired over 100 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

