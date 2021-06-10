Enterprise Blockchain Advisory Company Move Digital Led by Kristof Schoffling Educational Initiative

Mahe, Seychelles, June 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading enterprise blockchain advisory company Move Digital is launching an educational series to help companies navigate the world of distributed ledger technology (DLT). The Beyond Blockchain series will be a fortnightly newsletter release that will provide enterprises with the latest updates in the world of DLT.

As noted in the first release of Beyond Blockchain, the series aims to educate enterprises on the wide variety of tools at their disposal. The inaugural release noted how the blockchain tools available to enterprises have advanced considerably since 2016.

Move Digital, led by Kristof Schöffling as CEO, works with enterprises to help these companies identify key bottlenecks in their operations and implement the appropriate blockchain tools to improve efficiency and security. Kristof Schöffling is a veteran entrepreneur in the digital space, having previously built well known businesses with millions of users in the niches of online gaming and import-export.

The potential cost reduction for enterprises as a result of implementing DLT solutions is tremendous. Business Insider previously estimated that roughly $20 billion in costs would be cut by enterprises by 2022 due to the introduction of DLT solutions.

By intelligently implementing blockchain solutions, enterprises can radically improve both security and efficiency while also adhering to environmentally-friendly initiatives. Energy-intensive proof-of-work algorithms are no longer synonymous with blockchain as the options available to those looking to implement such solutions have widely increased.

Move Digital has positioned itself to be a leading company that assists enterprises in implementing such solutions. With a myriad of possible implementation strategies, having experts overseeing the planning and introduction of such solutions has become critical.

Move Digital is a company which specializes in such activities. With the launch of the Beyond Blockchain educational series, even enterprises that don't have an advisory overseeing their strategies will be able to deepen their knowledge of the tools at their disposal.

About Move Digital

Move Digital is a distributed ledger technology advisory company that works with enterprises of various sizes. Led by veterans of the blockchain industry, Move Digital helps enterprises identify key bottlenecks in their operations and implement the appropriate solutions to address such inefficiencies. Move Digital has helped enterprises improve their processes in areas including supply chain, digital payments, digital identity, and security.

