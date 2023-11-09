Savoring Swiss Elegance in Saudi Arabia: Entrecote Cafe de Paris' Culinary Odyssey Extends

After years of resounding success at the Riyadh Faisaliah Tower in Saudi Arabia, Entrecote Cafe de Paris is thrilled to announce a triumphant expansion with the opening of four branches in Saudi Arabia. Established in 1930 at the iconic Cafe de Paris in Geneva, Switzerland, the legacy of Chef Boubier's world-renowned "Cafe de Paris" sauce continues to be a closely guarded secret, and it remains at the heart of Entrecote Cafe de Paris.

Bayt AlTawabel, recognizing the value of this esteemed restaurant franchise, brought it to Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of an incredible journey. From 2005 to the present day, Bayt AlTawabel's dedication has driven the expansion of Entrecote restaurant, with the franchise continuing to grow and thrive.

The four original branches of Entrecote Cafe de Paris in Saudi Arabia are as follows:

Riyadh, Al Faisaliah Tower Branch: The first branch of Entrecote Cafe de Paris in Saudi Arabia opened its doors in 2005 at the prestigious Al Faisaliah Tower. Perched on the 21st floor (21A), this restaurant offers guests a captivating view of Riyadh. Known for its elegance and excellence, it has become a symbol of luxury in the city.

Riyadh, Lumiere Center Branch: Opened in 2022, this is the second branch in Riyadh and stands as the most extensive branch not only in Saudi Arabia but globally. Located at Lumiere Center, it combines contemporary classic design with authenticity and modernity, offering a comfortable and distinctive atmosphere.

AlUla, Old Town Branch: Entrecote Cafe de Paris in Al Ula, established in 2022, has become a must-visit destination in this enchanting region. Nestled in the heart of breathtaking mountain and desert landscapes, it offers a unique dining experience. The branch is known for blending heritage authenticity with a modern ambiance.

Riyadh, Laysen Valley Branch: The third branch in Riyadh opened its doors in 2023 and is in the heart of the capital. Known for its exquisite design, this branch seamlessly merges heritage authenticity with modernity, symbolizing sophistication and elegance in the restaurant world.

Entrecote Cafe de Paris is celebrated for its globally renowned exquisite meal and exceptional service. The original secret Cafe de Paris sauce recipe has been closely guarded since 1930, preserving its authenticity.

The restaurant's menu is elegantly simple, featuring a choice of Entrecote Steaks with Cafe De Paris sauce, served with green salad and French fries. "We are internationally recognized for offering one main dish - our delectable Steak + Salad + Fries, complemented by our original secret sauce," said a restaurant representative. Their mouth-watering steaks include Striploin Filet, Tenderloin Filet, and Striploin Wagyu Steak.

Customer Reviews:

"For the indecisive types, this restaurant is a perfect choice. The unique selling point of Entrecote Cafe de Paris is the 'secret sauce' that enhances the steak. And you will be having steak because there is no other choice."

"Entrecote Cafe de Paris in Saudi Arabia offers an unparalleled dining experience. The combination of their secret sauce and high-quality steaks is exquisite. A must-visit for anyone who appreciates fine cuisine."

"Dining at the AlUla branch is a unique experience. The ambiance, nestled in the heart of AlUla's beautiful landscapes, adds a special touch to the dining experience. The secret sauce is truly a revelation."

Conclusion:

Entrecote Cafe de Paris has successfully established itself as a distinguished dining destination in Saudi Arabia, expanding from its origins in Geneva, Switzerland, to four exceptional branches in the Kingdom. With its original secret sauce recipe dating back to 1930, the restaurant continues to offer an exclusive and exquisite dining experience.

About Entrecote Cafe de Paris in Saudia Arabia:

Entrecote Cafe de Paris, also known as "Entrecote Cafe De Paris Chez Boubier," is the original restaurant founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1930. It is the true bearer of the world-famous secret sauce, and it has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia with four branches, offering a unique combination of heritage authenticity and modern elegance.

