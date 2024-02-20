Entreprenista Announces Winners of its 2023 Top 100 Women Business Leaders Awards Presented by Chase Ink

Leading Membership Community for Founders Amplifies Stories of Outstanding Entrepreneurs

—

The Entreprenista League, a leading membership community for ambitious, entrepreneurial women, is excited to ​​announce the winners of its 2023 Entreprenista 100 Awards. The Entreprenista Awards, presented by Chase® Ink®, honors the achievements of 100 women business leaders across Technology, Retail, Non-Profit, Beauty, Legal, Advertising, Food and Beverage, and more.



This year’s Entreprenista 100 Awards received numerous submissions from impressive leaders of women-owned businesses across the U.S. Winners were determined by the Entreprenista leadership team alongside an esteemed selection committee made up of successful founders and business experts from within The Entreprenista League community. Applications were evaluated on growth and achievement based on their revenue, funding, operational size, impact and awareness — as well as each applicant’s success story as an entrepreneur. The women-founded companies on this list collectively bring in over $650 million dollars in revenue each year and span a wide array of industries.



“When you hear about these amazing founders who are starting and growing their businesses, you realize this is not just about business — it’s about championing entrepreneurs in the pursuit of their goals and dreams," said Jenny Shum, General Manager of Chase Ink. “We are excited to return as the presenting sponsor of the Entreprenista 100 Awards to support these business owners and to spotlight their incredible achievements.”



The 2023 Entreprenista 100 includes an array of outstanding businesswomen who are moving the needle in their local communities and within their industries. A few stand-out stories include:



Leslie Roberson, Black Beauty Collective – Leslie’s mission is to provide emerging black-owned hair and beauty brands an opportunity to showcase and scale their small businesses through her marketplace.

– Leslie’s mission is to provide emerging black-owned hair and beauty brands an opportunity to showcase and scale their small businesses through her marketplace. Lauren Makler, Cofertility – Lauren and her co-founders have built an innovative fertility platform that strives to make egg freezing and third-party reproduction more accessible for all.

– Lauren and her co-founders have built an innovative fertility platform that strives to make egg freezing and third-party reproduction more accessible for all. Kristen Dunning, Gently Soap – From battling with eczema to pioneering herbal research at college, Kristen’s Gently Soap was created to offer products to those with sensitive skin who often struggle to find solutions within the commercial skincare industry.



You can read the stories of the full list of The Entreprenista 100 Award winners here.



Five extraordinary women included on the list of 100 founders for 2023 will be given the additional distinction in the following five award categories:



Entreprenista of the Year – an exemplary role model who stands out across all criteria areas Innovator of the Year – a forward-thinking founder who demonstrates unparalleled ingenuity Changemaker of the Year – a trailblazer using their platform and influence to create a positive impact Community Builder of the Year – a super-connector developing and empowering a community Uplifter of the Year – a leader dedicated to nurturing the success and wellness of other women

Top award recipients will be hand-selected by a distinguished panel of business luminaries, including brand pioneers like Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder of GORGIE and LIVELY and Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar, as well as industry trailblazers such as Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, founder of BrainTrust, and Carrie Kerpen, co-founder of Likeable Media. See a full list of Entreprenista’s 2023 judging panel.



The five top award winners will be announced live at the forthcoming Entreprenista Founders Weekend – Wealth & Wellness Retreat, a 3-day experience designed to provide the resources, connections and insights needed to propel the success, wealth and wellness of women founders. Taking place May 3-5, 2024 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Founders Weekend is open to women entrepreneurs in all industries and stages of business who want to super-charge their achievement in 2024 while forging meaningful relationships with their next business collaborator, mentor or like-minded friend. The dynamic and highly interactive event will feature high-energy networking, delicious meals, wellness experiences and speakers, workshops and panels that will truly inspire. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at foundersweekend.entreprenista.com.



The Entreprenista League was founded with the vision of inspiring and empowering both current and future women founders. It aims to facilitate community, connection, and greater financial backing and support for business owners. Through its digital and real-life community, podcast network, and events, The Entreprenista League connects and elevates women business leaders.



Chase® Ink® is the presenting sponsor of the Entreprenista 100 Awards. Chase Ink’s portfolio of business credit cards supports growing businesses, like those included in The Entreprenista League community, by providing access to business credit that helps founders at all different stages grow and scale their businesses.



Other supporting brands and sponsors of the Entreprenista 100 and Entreprenista Founders Weekend 2024 include Public, TobinLeff, Lasio, Blessed Bananas, BetterHelp, Marriott Vacation Club, GORGIE, Optimal Bio, Inner Beauty Bybel, Glōci, Co-Communications, Particle and Socialfly.



To read more about the Entreprenista 100 Award winners visit awards.entreprenista.com or follow along on social media via #entreprenista100.



SOURCE Entreprenista Media



For Media Inquiries:

Ashley Salamanca

awards@entreprenista.com



###

About the company: Entreprenista Media is on a mission to empower women by sharing and celebrating their stories, fostering a community that nurtures meaningful connections, support, and access to resources. Comprising The Entreprenista League, a digital membership community, and a media platform, Entreprenista Media is home to The Entreprenista Podcast Network, hosting shows like The Entreprenista Podcast and Startups in Stilettos. The Entreprenista League empowers ambitious women entrepreneurs by boosting their online presence, facilitating connections with potential investors, mentors, clients, and customers, granting exclusive digital resources and member benefits, and granting access to virtual and in-person events designed to foster meaningful business relationships.

About Chase: Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and nearly 6 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Ashley Salamanca

Email: Send Email

Organization: Entreprenista Media

Website: http://www.entreprenista.com



Release ID: 89121791

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.