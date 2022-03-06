EnviroGold Global’s “Metals Without Mining” Business Model to Produce Precious, Clean-Energy & Battery Metals with Expected 80% Reduction in Energy Intensity, 96% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions per Gold Ounce Equivalent

TORONTO, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: RGOZF |FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company“), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy through the production of Metals Without Mining, is pleased to announce that the precious (gold, silver), clean-energy & battery metals (copper, zinc, lead) to be produced at the Company’s Hellyer Tailings (link) and Buchans Tailings (link) Reprocessing Projects are expected to show a 96% reduction in greenhouse gas (“HGH”) intensity per gold-ounce equivalent produced and an over 80% reduction in energy intensity relative to industry averages for conventional mining.



EnviroGold Global’s circular-economy business model is designed to produce precious, critical and strategic metals while reprocessing mine waste (tailings). “Tailings” are the by-product of mining and mineral processing and often contain significant quantities of valuable precious, critical and strategic metals. EnviroGold Global’s analytics-driven approach to project origination & development leverages extensive mine production data, mill production data and geological records to identify tailings sites that are expected to contain significant quantities of residual metals due to refractory mineralogy and/or to the inefficiency of outdated technology used during legacy mining operations. In addition to recovering precious, critical and strategic metals, the Company remediates the tailings consistent with environmental best practices, thereby reducing the environmental footprint of legacy mining. Further, by eliminating the extractive phase (mining) of metal production, the Company expects to reduce the energy intensity of metal production by over 80%.

Leveraging the framework set forth by the World Resources Institute’s Greenhouse Gas Protocol, EnviroGold Global’s detailed assessments of expected Scope I and Scope II emissions for the Company’s planned operations at the Hellyer and Buchans Tailings Reprocessing Projects indicate that the carbon intensity of the gold-equivalent ounces of precious, critical and strategic metals produced by the Company will be 96% lower than industry averages for conventional mining. S&P Global Market Intelligence reports that the typical conventional mining operations generated nearly 1 ton of CO 2 per gold ounce produced.

Commenting on the results, EnviroGold Global CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said, “Whether serving as critical components for batteries, electric vehicles and clean-energy infrastructure, or as a store of value and hedge against inflation, metals have never been more critical to the modern, global circular economy. EnviroGold Global’s Metals Without Mining business model is designed to sustainably satisfy the world’s increasing demand for precious, critical and strategic metals by eliminating the most carbon & energy intensive phases of metal production, creating a win-win for corporate, community and environmental stakeholders.”

The Global Tailings Review reports that the total number of active, inactive and closed tailings storage facilities worldwide exceeds 8,500. The global footprint of tailings exceeds 280 billion metric tonnes with an additional 12.7 billion metric tonnes produced annually. The value of precious, critical and strategic metals contained in global tailings sites is estimated to exceed $3.4 trillion.

EnviroGold Global’s commercial strategy involves identifying, qualifying and developing tailings reprocessing opportunities, generally targeting tailings sites with at least 6M metric tonnes of tailings and gross recoverable metal value of $124/tonne of tailings. Tailings sites meeting EnviroGold Global’s internal assessment criteria pass through an advanced screening process which includes detailed technical/economic modeling incorporating expected recovery rates and site-specific process-level economic analysis.

The Company has reviewed over 325 global tailings sites to date and has 8 “major projects” in its global tailings reprocessing portfolio. EnviroGold Global expects to commence commercial metal production in 2022 at its Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project in Australia. The Company will continue to acquire the rights to tailings reprocessing opportunities around the globe and subsequent to achieving commercial metal production at the Hellyer project will leverage strategic operating partnerships to scale up commercial metal production at multiple projects simultaneously.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Ian Hodkinson, MAIG RPGeo, Chief Geologist of EnviroGold Global, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) (OTCQB: RGOZF) (FSE: YGK), is a CleanTech company dedicated to creating shareholder value while establishing ESG & circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing & remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical & strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper & nickel. Led by CEO Dr. Mark Thorpe, the Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US$ 3.4 trillion of in situ metal value in global tailings. Dr. Thorpe is also the Chairman of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council.

The Company’s commercial strategy involves identifying, qualifying and developing tailings reprocessing opportunities, generally targeting tailings sites with at least 6M metric tonnes of tailings and gross recoverable metal value of $124/tonne of tailings. The Company has reviewed over 300 global tailings sites to date and through further market segmentation has identified potential targets exceeding US$10 billion in gross recoverable metal value.

EnviroGold Global acquires the metal recovery rights to tailings sites by leveraging a profit share business model to create an attractive value proposition for site owners. The Company’s low-CAPEX business model is designed to generate high free-cash flow & high target IRR while eliminating the risks of traditional exploration and extraction. The Company expects to produce metals with a carbon footprint up to 96% lower than conventional metal producers while reducing the environmental footprint of legacy mining.

As of January 2022, the Company has eight major projects in its global project pipeline including two major projects under definitive contracts and six additional major projects at various stages of commercial negotiation and detailed technical/economic review.

The Company expects to commence production of precious metals (gold and silver), clean energy metals and battery metals (copper, lead, zinc) in 2022 and is targeting seven major projects in commercial production by 2025.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website (link) and publicly available corporate presentation (link)

