Envision Digital and Mott MacDonald Partner to Help Customers Accelerate Net Zero Transformation

The collaboration aims to jointly develop net zero carbon solutions for energy, transport and infrastructure sectors

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 January 2022 - Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a Singapore-headquartered global Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) software leader for Net Zero, and Mott MacDonald Limited ("Mott MacDonald"), a global engineering, management and development consultancy, have announced a collaborative partnership to jointly develop net zero carbon solutions for energy, transport and infrastructure sectors.





The two companies will bring together Envision Digital's strengths in digitalization and AIoT, with Mott MacDonald's infrastructure transformation expertise, to help cities, industrial clusters, transport operators and other customers achieve their net zero goals faster and more effectively.





Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Envision said, "To overcome the challenges of decarbonising the global economy, digitally enabling infrastructure is essential to make assets smarter, greener and more efficient. Our common vision and technology capabilities will accelerate city infrastructures needed for the new net zero grid."





Mike Haigh, Executive Chair of Mott MacDonald, said, "We believe this partnership is a perfect fit as it enables us to collaborate in new areas to create innovative solutions to achieve net zero. Envision Digital's capabilities in AIoT and digitalisation aligns with our vision of the role digital twins can play in rising to the challenge set by the statements made at COP26."





Envision Digital and Mott MacDonald are already working together to assist Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside Council to facilitate the electrical infrastructure to support Nissan and Envision AESC's multi million pound investment in electric vehicle production and a new Gigafactory in Sunderland, UK at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP). IAMP is a hub for sustainable high value manufacturing and the project involves creation of one of the largest industrial microgrids in the UK, including proposals for on-site renewables and storage, facilitating the provision of 100% renewable electricity.





As we see more countries, cities and companies declare their net zero target aligned with the Paris Agreement, net zero carbon and infrastructure transformation has become a quintessential part of governments and enterprises' Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) strategy. The strategic partnership between Envision Digital and Mott MacDonald will provide comprehensive sustainability offerings to help drive organisations' net zero infrastructure transformation worldwide.





About Envision Digital

A global AIoT software leader in Net Zero, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities to accelerate progress and improve their citizens' quality of life.





EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets globally. Envision Digital's growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total and ST Engineering. The company has close to 900 employees and 12 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand, China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.



For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/ .

About Mott MacDonald

Opening opportunities with connected thinking. Mott MacDonald is a US$2bn engineering, management and development consultancy.

Our purpose is to improve society by considering social outcomes in everything we do; relentlessly focusing on excellence and digital innovation, transforming our clients' businesses, our communities and employee opportunities.

To this end we're involved in:

solving some of the world's most urgent social, environmental and economic challenges

helping governments and businesses plan, deliver and sustain their strategic goals

responding to humanitarian and natural emergencies

improving people's lives





Our expertise by sector includes buildings, communications, defence, education, environment, health, industry, energy, transport, urban development, water, wastewater and more. Our skills encompass planning, studies and design, project finance, technical advisory services, project and programme management, management consultancy and beyond.

For every project, we create the blend of talent needed to create the right result – appropriate; cost, carbon and resource-efficient; safe, easy and swift to deliver and operate; reliable and resilient; delivering great outcomes.

Engineering. Management. Consultancy.

mottmac.com

#EnvisionDigital