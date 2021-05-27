Envision Digital continues its mission towards Net Zero with the Port of Antwerp to pioneer a green port

The collaboration will combine Envision Digital's world-class AIoT operating system with other PORTable innovations to achieve carbon neutral by 2050

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a global Net Zero partner and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, today announced a collaboration with the Port of Antwerp by its local European entities in Netherlands and France, to develop green port solutions to reduce amongst others, greenhouse gases (GHG) in ports. The collaboration named: 'Portable Innovation Open Network for Efficiency and Emissions Reduction Solutions (PIONEERS)' represents leading ports, terminal and transport operators, forwarders, knowledge institutes, technology developers, innovators, and public entities.

PIONEERS is a highly ambitious project, rethinking all aspects of port operations ranging from terminal operations, concession agreements, mobility, connectivity, fuels to models for cooperation and production, storage and use of energy. The actions include renewable energy generation and deployment of electric, hydrogen and methanol vehicles; building and heating networks retrofit for energy efficiency; implementation of circular economy approaches in infrastructure works; automation; and deployment of digital platforms to promote modal shift and ensure optimised vehicle, vessel and container movements.

Port of Antwerp will function as lighthouse port, hosting the majority of demonstrators and showcasing a real-life Green Port. The project will receive a €25 million grant from the European Horizon 2020 programme and has a timeframe of five years starting at the end of 2021. The ports of Barcelona, Constanta and the municipality of Venlo, as fellows, will play an active role in maximising the transferability of the solutions and are engaged to implement the best practices from the project.

This collaboration will leverage Envision Digital's EnOS™ AIoT technology to build a Port Digital Twin, modelling, simulating, optimising, and monitoring port activities, including logistics, maintenance, traffic and energy consumption. Harnessing both AI and IoT, the Digital Twin will integrate with other PORTable innovations at the Port of Antwerp, and focus on CO2 emissions, portal logistic multimodal asset flows and portal people flow.

In addition, Envision Digital will implement a complete intelligent Energy Management System (iEMS) with monitoring and optimisation for the Europort terminal in the port. The AIoT software will optimise and control smart charging of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in connection with local grid metering and installed wind turbines, in order to optimise EV-charging, maximise green energy self-consumption and decarbonisation. Envision Digital's AI-based forecasting capabilities will also be leveraged to anticipate electricity demand and supply, as input into the overall electric system optimisation.

"Envision Digital is thrilled to support ambitious multi-dimensional optimisation of the port activities to drive better performance while reducing emissions," said Sylvie Ouziel, International President, Envision Digital. "Net Zero ports and Net Zero industry parks clearly constitute the 'next frontiers' for decarbonisation, and we are quite excited to be pioneering and partnering, in those spaces, together with prominent consortium members."

About Envision Digital:

Having set challenging individual goals for carbon neutrality, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading Net Zero technology partner for enterprises, governments and cities alike. Its world-class AIoT technology helps governments and companies across the world accelerate progress toward a Net Zero future and improve their citizens' quality of life. Having established itself as a leading solutions provider for intelligent renewable energy generation, consumption efficiency and smart and flexible storage, it has extended its capabilities beyond energy to enable and optimise applications – notably in smart cities, smart buildings and estates, smart plants, smart infrastructures and e-mobility.

EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 100 million smart devices and 200 gigawatts of energy assets globally, while its growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Sonnen, Solarvest and Total. The company has close to 700 employees and 12 offices across China, France, Japan, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information: https://envision-digital.com/