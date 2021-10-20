Envision Group Placed Second on Fortune's Change The World List In Recognition Of Its Decarbonisation Innovations

Fortune's Change The World List recognises companies from around the world that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy

Envision Group to drive energy transitions in governments, cities and enterprises through net zero technology partnerships

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a Singapore-headquartered Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) leader and global Net Zero Technology Partner, today announced that Envision Group has been placed second on Fortune's 2021 Change The World list, in recognition of its decarbonisation innovations for solving the world's toughest sustainability challenges.

Fortune's Change The World list celebrates companies that have made measurable progress addressing pressing social problems as part of their core business strategy. Companies are assessed across factors including measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation.

As a net zero technology company and pioneer, Envision Digital has developed decarbonisation technology solutions for government, cities, and enterprises to accelerate progress toward a Net Zero future. With more organisations worldwide pledging to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 or sooner, Envision Digital is playing a pivotal role in intensifying these energy transitions.

The bedrock of Envision Digital's net zero technology solution is its proprietary AIoT operating system, EnOS™, which orchestrates full machine-to-machine (M2M) energy efficiency, creating a connected ecosystem of energy assets and smart devices that are key for creating net zero value chains, net zero buildings and net zero parks.

This year alone, Envision Digital doubled the number of energy assets under its management to 360 gigawatts of energy assets, which is more than the net wind and solar capacity added globally in 2020.

Envision Digital is dedicated to using its technology to change the world by helping organisations to make tangible progress on their net zero goals. To truly achieve carbon neutrality, organisations need to look holistically at renewable energy, carbon management, and energy efficiency. This makes net zero transformation an extremely complex task for organisations to pursue on their own. With its technology solutions, Envision Digital aims to be a reliable net zero technology partner helping organisations to make strategic assessments on their carbon emissions and quantitatively track and measure emissions across their entire value chain.

Harnessing its AIoT technology, Envision Group is developing a net zero carbon industrial park in Ordos, China, that draws renewable energy from the park's very own wind and solar farms to power the compound.

"Solving the world's toughest sustainability challenges require innovative solutions. We are committed to delivering a clear pathway for every company to achieve Net Zero and with Envision Ark, our customers and partners will be able to take measurable steps toward net zero," said Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision Group. "We are honoured that our ongoing commitment to decarbonisation is recognised alongside leading change-makers of the world. With this acknowledgement from Fortune, we will continue to create breakthroughs with lasting impact for the next generation."

Today, as Envision Digital seeks to create net zero breakthroughs for organisations worldwide, its founder, Lei, has become highly sought after for his expertise on decarbonisation. Lei is the only private sector representative on IEA's Our Energy Future: The Global Commission on People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions commission shaping the global shift to cleaner energy technologies, and is also a regular speaker at global platforms like World Economic Forum.

About Envision Digital:

Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities alike. Its world-class AIoT technology helps governments and companies across the world accelerate progress toward a net zero future and improve their citizens' quality of life. Having established itself as a leading solutions provider for intelligent renewable energy generation, consumption efficiency and smart and flexible storage, Envision Digital has extended its capabilities beyond energy to enable and optimise applications – notably in smart renewables, city infrastructure and carbon management solutions.

EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets globally and with Envision Ark, it has earned Envision Group a place on Fortune's 2021 Change The World list. Envision Digital's growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total and ST Engineering. The company has close to 800 employees and 12 offices across China, France, Japan, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.

