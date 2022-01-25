Envisionard Corporation’s ‘Amealio’ launches Voice and AI Platform to Redefine F&B Experience globally

Envisionard launches AI Food and Beverage Application to public worldwide.

Envisionard is pioneering user-centric platforms powered with advanced tech that address real-world concerns and simplify everyday lives. Amealio, the food-tech marketplace, uses cutting-edge technologies like Voice and AI to provide its consumers with a hyper-personalized food and beverage experience to transform the way people have been dining and placing online orders. This superfood app will be available on mobile phones, Alexa, Google Nest and more.

Amealio works with many voice-enabled interaction devices and can be accessed through multi-modal interactive devices alongside, giving its users a sense of lifelike human interaction. All it needs to work is a command from the customer, and the app will handle everything at once- quickly and effortlessly. It is a super app that provides an easy, hyper-personalized experience for users and businesses to engage with one-another seamlessly.

Amealia platform is a voice assistant app with disruptive technology that is aimed to help users save time efficiently and make their food and beverage dining experience enjoyable. The platform combines Advanced DeepTech (Voice) and Mobile to transform the experience of ordering in or dining out.

Using multiple interaction points and moments, the app delivers a simple yet personalized dining experience.

Outlining the motivation to get into this space, Envisionard Corporation and Amealio's founder, Shaker Dixit, says, "my mission was to blend my passion for Technology and Food and use that to improve the quality of life while transforming the experiences for the world. In addition to uniting people's eating habits and convenience on a single platform, I furthermore wanted to create an ultimate marketplace for hyper-personalized experiences, using the best of Voice and AI. Food is something that unites people and is personal to each one of us. I intend to make the dining experience wholesome, and so Amealio came into existence."

Think of visiting a restaurant with an escalator for your grandmother to climb up the floors or checking restaurant menus that actually offer Vegan food. Amealio, as an intuitive Voice and AI-centric app, makes your eating experience customized and as per your preferences. It is altogether a host of many features to make the user experience holistic, offering diverse options for how and what to dine. Amealio finds new restaurants, highlights different engagement choices, as well as provides options for dining in, skipping lines and avoiding curb side waitlist.

While the world recovers from the effects of the pandemic, Amealio's founder aims to help the F&B industry win back its glory days. Shaker Amealio’s CEO states, "It's time to disrupt the industry by focusing on a user-centric strategy. I am continuously developing a ubiquitous platform that will deliver voice, mobile, and AI power to the masses to create a truly immersive experience."

As Envisionard Corporation continues to widen the horizon of technology for businesses in the food and beverage industry, Amealio is plugging itself into the setup to deliver new consumer practices and interaction models.

To learn more about Amealio, visit https://amealio.com/ and to know more about Envisionard Corporation's revolutionary in-line products and services, visit https://envisionard.com/.

