Epazz Developed Smart Contracts for HEMP IEO on the Asia Token Exchange

CHICAGO, IL, Dec 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is working with Greenheart CBD Hemp company in developing their smart contracts for their IEO (Initial Exchange Offering).



The company will be enhancing their smart contract software to allow other organizations interested in launching their IEO using an easier way to create and modify their smart contracts without needing a programmer.



According to Carlos R.W., senior economist and researcher at De Meijer Independent Financial Services Advisory (MIFSA), the global blockchain market size would grow exponentially in 2021. More businesses from many industries expressed their increasing interest in using Blockchain technology to advance their business processes. The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked the digital transformation drive in many aspects, including distributed ledger or blockchain technology. Thus, the global blockchain market size will expand from US$3 billion in 2020 to US$39.7 billion by 2025 at an effective compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.3%.



Many industries are looking for solutions using Blockchain technology as a beneficial tool to digitalize their businesses. The adoption of fintech and blockchain technology allows companies to upgrade and streamline their operations. In addition, the acceptance of tokenization or the digital storage of assets on blockchain will speed up the progress of DeFi or decentralized financial services. DeFi demonstrates the successful process of smart contracts for financial services. It is an alternative form of business financing that perfectly fits the parameter of the fintechization of the economy. DeFi services witnessed impressive growth this year and surpassed US$10 billion. It is expected to speed up in 2021 and beyond.



Epazz blockchain technology provider developed an IEO securitized token software using smart contracts to help Greenheart CBD Hemp company launch Greenheart Punt, as their liquid token to be used across their current and future range of CBD products. This collaboration between Epazz blockchin technology and Greenheart CBD Hemp company is part of the growing 'DeFi' movement, which will take advantage of the blockchain's capacity to establish a decentralized ecosystem, uncontrolled by a single entity, and improved accessibility for token holders. It will address the challenges of the lack of proper banking support for the CBD industry worldwide.



Epazz blockchain trading technology and Greenheart CBD Hemp company anticipate its global reach with its initial IEO sale. It offers 200 million Greenheart Punt tokens backed by1,000 Liters of Greenheart's CBD oil, with an approximate value of US$4 million. The Greenheart Punt token began trading last December 1, 2020, through the LAToken mobile app.



Investors can redeem their tokens for CBD oil if they wish. The token will enable the holders to skip expensive payments and processing fees charged by traditional financial payment providers. In the IEO sale, the company is offering 40 million Greenheart Punt tokens to accredited non-US investors. With this premise, the company gears up to enter the Asian Token Exchange to accommodate Asian investors, especially in China.



From a regional perspective, China is leading the blockchain arena as China's government-sponsored Blockchain-Based Service (BBS) Network aims to make blockchain technology a vital part of its digital infrastructure. China is on the verge of issuing its Crypto yuan as part of its goal to provide a global public infrastructure through its BBS Network.



Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO, and Chairman of Epazz, Inc., said in a comment, "As we enter 2021, adapting to the new normal lifestyle, maintaining social distancing and performing electronic payment transactions can further highlight the value of cryptocurrencies. However, with high liquidity in the crypto space, anything can happen; that's why our blockchain technology will help track and monitor the slightest change in the crypto movement to help users decide logically."



About Epazz Inc. (



Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.



DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software useful for booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers' time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Microsoft Outlook integration and conference room scheduling.



SAFE HARBOR

This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.



Source Link:



CONTACT: For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

https://twitter.com/epazz?s=20

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com



Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com CHICAGO, IL, Dec 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is working with Greenheart CBD Hemp company in developing their smart contracts for their IEO (Initial Exchange Offering).The company will be enhancing their smart contract software to allow other organizations interested in launching their IEO using an easier way to create and modify their smart contracts without needing a programmer.According to Carlos R.W., senior economist and researcher at De Meijer Independent Financial Services Advisory (MIFSA), the global blockchain market size would grow exponentially in 2021. More businesses from many industries expressed their increasing interest in using Blockchain technology to advance their business processes. The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked the digital transformation drive in many aspects, including distributed ledger or blockchain technology. Thus, the global blockchain market size will expand from US$3 billion in 2020 to US$39.7 billion by 2025 at an effective compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.3%.Many industries are looking for solutions using Blockchain technology as a beneficial tool to digitalize their businesses. The adoption of fintech and blockchain technology allows companies to upgrade and streamline their operations. In addition, the acceptance of tokenization or the digital storage of assets on blockchain will speed up the progress of DeFi or decentralized financial services. DeFi demonstrates the successful process of smart contracts for financial services. It is an alternative form of business financing that perfectly fits the parameter of the fintechization of the economy. DeFi services witnessed impressive growth this year and surpassed US$10 billion. It is expected to speed up in 2021 and beyond.Epazz blockchain technology provider developed an IEO securitized token software using smart contracts to help Greenheart CBD Hemp company launch Greenheart Punt, as their liquid token to be used across their current and future range of CBD products. This collaboration between Epazz blockchin technology and Greenheart CBD Hemp company is part of the growing 'DeFi' movement, which will take advantage of the blockchain's capacity to establish a decentralized ecosystem, uncontrolled by a single entity, and improved accessibility for token holders. It will address the challenges of the lack of proper banking support for the CBD industry worldwide.Epazz blockchain trading technology and Greenheart CBD Hemp company anticipate its global reach with its initial IEO sale. It offers 200 million Greenheart Punt tokens backed by1,000 Liters of Greenheart's CBD oil, with an approximate value of US$4 million. The Greenheart Punt token began trading last December 1, 2020, through the LAToken mobile app.Investors can redeem their tokens for CBD oil if they wish. The token will enable the holders to skip expensive payments and processing fees charged by traditional financial payment providers. In the IEO sale, the company is offering 40 million Greenheart Punt tokens to accredited non-US investors. With this premise, the company gears up to enter the Asian Token Exchange to accommodate Asian investors, especially in China.From a regional perspective, China is leading the blockchain arena as China's government-sponsored Blockchain-Based Service (BBS) Network aims to make blockchain technology a vital part of its digital infrastructure. China is on the verge of issuing its Crypto yuan as part of its goal to provide a global public infrastructure through its BBS Network.Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO, and Chairman of Epazz, Inc., said in a comment, "As we enter 2021, adapting to the new normal lifestyle, maintaining social distancing and performing electronic payment transactions can further highlight the value of cryptocurrencies. However, with high liquidity in the crypto space, anything can happen; that's why our blockchain technology will help track and monitor the slightest change in the crypto movement to help users decide logically."About Epazz Inc. ( www.epazz.com Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software useful for booking conference rooms, meeting rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces and office equipment. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling system helps office managers accommodate remote workers' time in the office, reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve desks in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Microsoft Outlook integration and conference room scheduling.SAFE HARBORThis is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.Source Link: https://zephyrnet.com/epazz-developed-smart-contracts-fo CONTACT: For more information, please contact:Investor Relations(312) 955-8161Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com