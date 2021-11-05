EPC21601 eToF™ Laser Driver IC Wins ASPENCORE's World Electronics Achievement Award - Power Semiconductor / Driver of the Year 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride on silicon (eGaN®) power FETs and ICs, has won the Product of the Year 2021 – Power Semiconductor/Driver of the prestigious World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) for EPC21601 eToF™ Laser Driver IC.

The WEAA scheme honors products that have made outstanding contributions to the innovation and development of the electronics industry worldwide. A committee comprising of ASPENCORE global senior industry analysts and online users worldwide select the winners. ASPENCORE is the leading electronics industry media and SaaS group in the world featuring media titles including EE Times and EDN. 2021 ASPENCORE Global High-Tech Executive Forum – Global CEO Summit and World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) Ceremony was held in Shenzhen on November 3rd, 2021.

Commenting on the award win, the CEO and Co-founder of Efficient Power Conversion Dr. Alex Lidow said: "On behalf of EPC team, I would like to thank ASPENCORE team and all voters for this prestigious World Electronics Achievement Award for our EPC21601 eToF laser driver IC. Recent advances in our GaN IC technology are poised to change the way time-of-flight lidar systems are designed. Integrating an eGaN FET plus driver on one chip generates an extremely powerful, blazing fast IC and reduces size and cost for ToF lidar systems with wider adoption in consumer applications."

EPC21601 eToF™ Laser Driver IC integrates a 40 V, 10 A FET with integrated gate driver and 3.3 V logic level input in a single chip for time-of-flight lidar systems used in robotics, surveillance systems, drones, autonomous cars, and vacuum cleaners.

The EPC21601 is capable of very high frequencies exceeding 100 MHz and super short pulses < 2 ns to modulate laser driving currents up to 10 A. Turn-on and turn-off times are 410 ps and 320 ps respectively.

The EPC21601 is a single-chip driver plus eGaN FET using EPC's proprietary GaN IC technology in a chip-scale BGA form factor that measures only 1.5 mm x 1.0 mm. With this small form factor and the integration of several functions, the overall solution is 36% smaller on the printed circuit board (PCB) compared to an equivalent multi-chip discrete implementation.

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites. Visit our web site www.epc-co.com. Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouKu. eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

