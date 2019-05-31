Epicentre acting CEO uncontactable; former Apple reseller gets statutory demands from creditors

SINGAPORE - Epicentre Holdings executive chairman and acting chief executive officer Kenneth Lim Tiong Hian has been uncontactable since May 24, the Catalist-listed former Apple reseller announced on Thursday afternoon (May 30), following its request for a trading suspension that morning.

Epicentre said it will not be proceeding with a proposed placement of up to about 79.7 million new ordinary shares in its capital, saying that Mr Lim, "who has been key and instrumental to the proposed placement", has been uncontactable. It noted that it does not have any monies held in escrow.

"In order to repay the existing liabilities of the company, the company is currently trying to come up with a workout plan to facilitate repayment to creditors," said Epicentre.

Having received statutory demands dated May 21 and May 27 from three creditors, Epicentre "is seeking legal advice and assessing the potential impact on the group".

"This potentially raises issues in terms of the group's and the company's ability to continue as a going concern," it added.

"In the absence of Mr Lim, the company remains under the leadership of the independent directors, who are considering all possible options in the best interests of the company," said Epicentre.

Separately, an independent review of Epicentre Holdings' FY2017 accounts has found "governance and internal control issues" regarding consultancy services agreements and a supply agreement in which Mr Lim was involved, as well as a breach of internal policy relating to a $1.76 million loan, which might have amounted to breaches of listing rules.

After market close on Thursday, Epicentre provided an executive summary of the findings, noting that they were unrelated to the voluntary suspension of trading that day. "The company has since taken steps to improve its internal controls and will keep shareholders updated on this via a further announcement in due course," it said.