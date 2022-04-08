Epicor Appoints Lisa Pope as President

Lisa Pope, President of Epicor

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 April 2022 - Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has appointed Lisa Pope as President of the company. Pope will continue to lead overall go-to-market strategy and execution, spearheading the company's cloud-first, market growth initiatives that empower Epicor customers to drive business value in a complex and dynamic world."Lisa has been a major force for growth, scale and profitability over the last five years as we pursue our mission to be the Cloud Vendor of Choice for the make, move, and sell economy," said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. "Her deep partnership and commitment to customers, as well as unique understanding of the markets we serve, have been hallmarks of her leadership at Epicor, and will continue to set a high standard for how we accelerate momentum and drive results for companies we work with."Pope brings more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise resource planning industry, including leadership roles with Oracle, Infor, and QAD. In her tenure at Epicor as part of the executive leadership team, she has been honoured with numerous industry recognitions, including most recently the 2022 "Woman of the Year in Sales" by the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Pope also serves as a Board Member at Pretaa, a sales productivity platform company."Epicor is on a journey to help the hardworking companies we serve take advantage of cloud-based technologies to boost profitability and growth," said Pope. "I am thrilled to continue driving our work with customers and colleagues around the globe to create a world of better business."

