Epsilon Appoints Warren Aw as Managing Director, Asia-Pacific to Accelerate APAC Growth

The Former Country Director at Colt Technology Services brings 20+ years of experience serving Asia-Pacific's enterprise and service provider customers

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global connectivity service provider, has appointed Warren Aw as its Managing Director, Asia-Pacific to lead its commercial strategy in the region. Warren joins Epsilon from Colt Technology Services where he was the Country & Corporate Director, heading its regional sales in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Warren brings more than 20 years of experience in telecommunications sales in Asia to Epsilon's senior management team, where he will help to develop and execute the company's commercial plans and drive further growth in APAC. He will support Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, Michel Robert, and other members of the management team in ensuring consistent level of communication and alignment between the business functions in Singapore and the offices in London and Sofia.

Warren joins Epsilon as the company ramps up its service offering, including the recently announced multi-cloud solution, to meet growing demands of managed service providers and enterprises across APAC, especially in mainland China. He will work closely with the leaders of Marketing, Finance and HR as well as the Data, Voice and Colocation business units to drive the overall business objectives.

"Warren has a track record as a performance-driven leader with strong commercial acumen in delivering transformational growth. His strong experience, expertise and knowledge of the market is just what we need to drive our business forward," said Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. "Warren will act as the senior representative of our Singapore office and engage with teams from all functions based in Singapore to support our business plans. We're very pleased to welcome him to the senior leadership team and look forward to working with him to accelerate our next phase of growth across APAC."

Warren will support Epsilon in its mission to simplify how customers connect with on-demand networking across public clouds, internet exchanges, data centres and global destinations. Epsilon delivers Network as a Service (NaaS) through its self-service platform Infiny, enabling businesses to connect to the global cloud infrastructure they need in a simple and powerful way.

"With strong growth momentum and new opportunities already being presented to Epsilon, it is now a very exciting time to be joining the company. The APAC market is large and diverse with plenty of fast-growing businesses, and I'm excited to bring my experience to strengthen Epsilon's position and increase customer engagement in this market," said Warren Aw, Managing Director, APAC, at Epsilon. "I will be supporting the sales team in developing and implementing a customer-driven business plan for our carrier, channel and enterprise customers in APAC, while supporting the development of new technical and commercial partners to drive growth across the company. I look forward to working with the senior leadership team at Epsilon to bring our APAC business to new heights."

Warren spent over seven years at Colt. During that period, he led Colt's Singapore and Hong Kong sales teams to drive its global enterprise, capital markets and service provider businesses. He played a significant role in ramping up commercial activities and exceeded revenue objectives during his tenure. Prior to his position at Colt, he held the position of Sales Director at StarHub for over 13 years.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global connectivity provider that is simplifying how businesses connect applications and data in the cloud and around the world through its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform. Infiny by Epsilon enables users to access on-demand connectivity to the world's leading data centres, clouds and internet exchanges.

Epsilon's services are powered by a carrier-grade, hyper-scalable global backbone that connects over 260 of the world's leading communications and technology hubs in 41 cities, with extensive presence across the Asia-Pacific including Mainland China.

Epsilon is headquartered in Singapore with offices in London and Sofia.

