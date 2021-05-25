Epson Partners with National Geographic to Encourage Consumers and Businesses to Turn Down the Heat in the Fight against Climate Change

TOKYO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has joined forces with National Geographic to promote the protection of the world's permafrost – the frozen ground beneath the polar regions of the earth - in its newly launched 'Turn Down the Heat' campaign.



Epson’s TURN DOWN THE HEAT’ campaign encouraging people at homes and offices to switch to Heat-Free Technology with low power consumption. ©Jasper Gibson

The campaign comes as scientists predict the world's permafrost will thaw entirely by 2100, drastically changing ecologies, raising global sea levels, and releasing over 950 billion tonnes of methane into the atmosphere. Together, Epson and National Geographic aim to raise awareness of how people can reduce their own impact of global warming, from homes to offices and other businesses.

'Turn Down the Heat' is fronted by National Geographic Explorer, Dr. Katey Walter Anthony, who oversees arctic observatories in Alaska and Russia to monitor the long-lasting impact of climate change. Her pioneering research into the protection of permafrost is featured in a series of videos, infographics and online content in collaboration with Epson and National Geographic and can be found at heatfree.epson.com.

Dr. Anthony commented: "The Arctic is literally melting before our eyes. We estimate that up to 10% of the projected global warming this century could come from thawing permafrost, and that affects the entire Earth. What happens in the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic. Our choices really do matter in work and in life. And when businesses and people make smart decisions about what technology we use, that will also make a positive difference for our environment."

Saving energy is essential in the fight against global warming, but numerous technologies in both businesses and homes consume significant volumes of it on a daily basis. Epson's pioneering range of printers with Heat-Free Technology buck this trend, reducing environmental impact by using low energy and few replacement parts.

Epson global president Yasunori Ogawa commented: "Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Epson, and we are committed to not only lowering our own environmental footprint but helping customers to do so too. We hope to make a difference in overcoming global environmental issues with our customers and business partners through our technologies."

About Heat-Free Technology



Epson Heat-Free Technology does not require heat in the ink ejection process. Instead pressure is applied to a Piezo element, reducing environmental impact while increasing productivity without compromise.



Heat-Free Technology brings four benefits:



Low power consumption saves energy and money

Few replacement parts, low environmental impact

Save time with consistent high-speed printing

Low intervention increases productivity

