EQONEX Appoints Chief Operating Officer to Drive Customer Growth as Crypto Market Boom Continues

LONDON and HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Group, a digital assets financial services company (Nasdaq: EQOS) continues to bolster its senior executive ranks with the appointment of seasoned customer growth and strategy expert Andrew Eldon, who will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Marketing Officer.

The appointment comes as the company is significantly ramping up its strategic hiring amid the exponential growth in the digital asset sector. Mr. Eldon will lead the company's efforts to unlock the significant growth potential, and strong demand across both retail and institutional client segments.

Mr. Eldon is an experienced senior executive with a track record in building and scaling digital businesses, operations, product development, product, and digital marketing and strategy design. He joins EQONEX from HSBC, where he most recently served as Group Head of Customer Growth & Advocacy and built and scaled PayMe – HSBC's award winning payments app with over 2.5 million customers. Prior to that, he worked in senior marketing, advisory, and consulting roles in the retail, eCommerce, and professional services sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our team. It has been another record-breaking year for the cryptocurrency sector, and we are strategically growing our team to position ourselves for the enormous opportunities ahead and deliver the best customer experience possible," said Richard Byworth, CEO of EQONEX.

"As an operational leader, Andrew will play an instrumental role in our continuing commitment to delivering a world class, compliant, and transparent cryptocurrency platform."

"I'm excited to be joining EQONEX and bring the tools, processes, and disciplines required to accelerate our high-growth potential. Our regulation-first approach and institutional-grade infrastructure gives us a competitive edge that we can build on. I'm looking forward to working with a high-performing, visionary team," Mr. Eldon said.

Mr. Eldon's appointment follows a number of recent strategic sales appointments at the company, including Alex Phillips as Group Head of Sales, and Malcolm Baker as Head of Group Sales for the European region. EQONEX will continue to seek out the best talent to support its continuing growth as a leader in the institutional digital asset sector.

