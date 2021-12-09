EQONEX Appoints Respected Crypto Industry Executive to Lead Global Compliance

Evelien van den Arend appointed Chief Compliance Officer

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQONEX Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned crypto compliance leader Evelien van den Arend to the role of Chief Compliance Officer, to be based in London.

As global regulation of digital assets continues to evolve at a rapid pace, EQONEX has built its business with the purpose of creating the world's most trusted, compliant crypto ecosystem for both institutional and retail investors. In her role at EQONEX, Evelien will lead the regulatory compliance function across the company's entire product ecosystem spanning the EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, over-the-counter trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, a custody solution called Digivault, and asset management.

Evelien brings to EQONEX more than 15 years of experience leading compliance and regulation programs at financial services companies. Most recently Evelien spent two and a half years at crypto exchange Kraken managing their strategic initiatives and overseeing compliance and regulatory affairs.

Prior to her role at Kraken, Evelien held a series of executive positions at CME Group including Senior Director of Legal & Regulatory Affairs for EMEA and Director of Legal and Regulatory (Trading) EMEA. Prior to that, Evelien was a Legal and Compliance Counsellor at Turquoise and a Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Euronext.

Speaking on the appointment, Richard Byworth, Chief Executive at EQONEX said "EQONEX was created with the purpose of democratizing access to crypto and driving the industry forward by delivering best-in-class, regulated, compliant solutions for investors. A regulation-first approach is core to our operations".

"We are delighted to welcome Evelien to our team during this time of continued expansion of the EQONEX platform. Her impressive background and experience in digital asset regulatory issues will help us to continue playing a role in defining international best-practice standards for this sector."

In joining EQONEX, Evelien said, "As the first crypto ecosystem to list publicly in the U.S., EQONEX has been a true leader in driving meaningful change and enhanced investor protections. I am excited to join the team at this pivotal moment in both the company and industry's trajectory and I look forward to leading the company's ongoing compliance best-practice efforts."

About EQONEX Group

EQONEX Limited is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault, and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com.

Follow EQONEX on social media on Twitter @eqonex, on Facebook @eqonex, and on LinkedIn.

This press release is provided by EQONEX Limited (f.k.a. Diginex Limited "Eqonex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services; risks of doing business in Hong Kong; and other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Eqonex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Eqonex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) Eqonex Limited 2021.