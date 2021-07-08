EQONEX partners with Intelligence Squared to launch a series of crypto debates

SINGAPORE and LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligence Squared launches a special series of debates titled "Intelligence Squared Crypto: Debates Within Cryptocurrency", in partnership with EQONEX Group, the Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company (Nasdaq: EQOS).

Intelligence Squared, the global media company known as one of the world's leading forums for live debate, today launches a new series seeking to urgently address the key issues in the world of cryptocurrency. The series will bring together some of the world's best speakers to debate the key issues and opportunities faced by the crypto industry, beginning with a debate between Anthony Scaramucci and Peter Schiff on the merits of Bitcoin vs Gold (register here). Given their scarce nature and anti-inflationary properties, both assets have been seen as a resilient store of value, with strong and vociferous supporters on both sides. The series will be hosted by Anne McElvoy senior editor and director of podcasts at The Economist newspaper.

Through the series, Intelligence Squared intends to make the sometimes polarizing world of cryptocurrency, and more specifically bitcoin, more understandable. The series will allow a broad audience access to the biggest names in crypto who will share their views on the most important issues impacting the world of crypto. Audience members can ask questions of the speakers and can also vote on the motion set out at the beginning of each event.

Other issues to be debated will include the environmental impact of crypto with Lyn Alden Schwarzer; Bitcoin's potential threat to the U.S. Dollar as a global reserve currency; and whether cryptocurrencies can help to 'bank the unbanked' in developing nations, with Peter McCormack.

Intelligence Squared has partnered with the newly rebranded EQONEX, (previously known as Diginex), the first digital asset ecosystem with a cryptocurrency exchange to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, making it the ideal partner given its focus on fair, transparent and compliant markets for crypto. EQONEX has funded the launch of Intelligence Squared Crypto with bitcoin, which is being held on the company's balance sheet and stored securely by EQONEX's FCA registered digital asset custodian, Digivault.

The events will be free to attend. The audio will become episodes on Intelligence Squared's podcast network.

Intelligence Squared is the world's leading platform for high-level debate and discussion. It has a network of podcasts, a YouTube subscriber base of more than 430,000, a digital subscription service called Intelligence Squared+ for its live events and will be staging in-person events in London in the autumn. It has featured on its stage many of the world's top business leaders and thinkers including Satya Nadella, Tom Friedman, Sheryl Sandberg, Eric Schmidt, Yuval Noah Harari, Kate Raworth, Michael Lewis, Mariana Mazzucato and Reid Hoffman.

Matt McAllester, CEO of Intelligence Squared, said: "We're excited to be launching Intelligence Squared Crypto, which will bring robust and equitable debate around cryptocurrency to our audience. In building this offering, we felt that EQONEX would be the perfect partner given the values they stand for around strong corporate governance as well as fair and transparent markets for crypto. This alignment with the Intelligence Squared mission – to be a global platform for debate – made it a natural fit for our organizations."

Richard Byworth, CEO at EQONEX, said: "For crypto to become mainstream it is vital for healthy debate to be held about all aspects of its utility, sustainability credentials and challenges. This partnership with Intelligence Squared is expected to bring rigorous but balanced debate around crypto, and educate a wider audience, a crucial step for the increased adoption of this rapidly evolving industry."

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com

Follow EQONEX on social media on Twitter @eqonex, on Facebook @eqonex, and on LinkedIn.

This press release is provided by Diginex Limited ("Eqonex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at [www.sec.gov](http://www.sec.gov).

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Eqonex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Eqonex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Other than those of Eqonex, all names, trademarks and logos in this press release and used in the materials herein belong to their respective owners. Nothing contained in this press release should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any right or license to use any third-party names, trademarks, or logos displayed on the press release without the written permission of such third-parties. Copyright (c) Diginex Limited 2021.