E&R Publishers New York announce release of Diamonds are For Cocktails-a murder mystery novel by Zarah

E&R Publishing announces a new and extraordinary murder mystery, Diamonds are For Cocktails—A Novel by Zarah. Murder—Mystery—Billionaires.

From Diversity to Diamonds: TV personality and Music Artist Zarah Makes Headway in Billionaire’s Playground, French Rivera in her New Book Diamonds are For Cocktails.

Zarah, a Filipino-American multi-hyphenate entertainer who performed with Goo Goo Dolls and hosted “B InTune TV” in 2005, announces the release of her first-in-series crime thriller Diamonds are For Cocktails with the publishing house E&R Publishers in New York, hitting the bookstores everywhere on October 27, 2022.



Zarah, who once attended galas and met with Prince Albert II in Monaco, a billionaire’s playground, became heavily inspired. Diamonds are For Cocktails is a fascinating tale of an adopted Monégasque diamond heiress who, despite her wealth and power, is still haunted by her past. The book details about the killer’s unraveling mysterious crimes investigated by the FBI and the allure that attracts ordinary people to the extraordinary, which begs the question — can money really buy you everything?



A riveting plot that promises intrigue and surprise, Diamonds are For Cocktails explores the human side of the heiress’ unbreakable bond with her childhood friend and her emotional journey back to life; A journey that Zarah herself knows all too well after losing her late husband, Eugene Maillard, once a Grammy executive whose life’s work was about championing a children’s cause.



Plans for the "Diamonds are For Cocktails VIP Tour with a Cause” are underway and road mapped are a series of events in elegant cities to help celebrate and support youth and children around the world in diverse communities, including those who are affected by the war in Ukraine.



"Zarah’s ‘Diamonds are For Cocktails’ is a glitzy literary adventure where…the rich indulge in endless pleasures. Somehow, we’re all invited to play. Mysteries are to be uncovered, but for readers, it’s all part of the escapade – one that doesn’t require renting a yacht.”

—Stephanie Nelasco, Fox News

Writing Diamonds are For Cocktails has allowed me to enter into a life-saving world of fantasy and illusion. When reading the book I had just written, it was like I was watching a movie; I couldn’t look away.”

— Zarah, author of Diamonds are For CocktailsThe book is available for purchase at all outlets globally in multiple formats including hardcover, softcover, Ebook, and Audio. See details at Amazon

E&R is a New York-based publisher that seeks out the best in their field to bring them to market.

About Us: Contact Information: Simon Mills. Publisher. publisher@eandr.pub 917 733 1427 https://EandR.pub

