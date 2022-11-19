The Era of Celebrity Duo: Influencer Shares Tips of Being Good Influencer and Becoming Best Friend Duo in the UK's Capital

Stefano Malachi, a lifestyle influencer, and Kan share their beautiful friendship goals.

Living as an influencer in London is everyone’s dream except it is actually quite rare to see influencers getting along with each other because of their busy schedule. However, the two influencers @stefanomalachi and @kanyonce are the new influencer best friend duo in the UK’s capital.

Whenever the two hang out visiting new restaurants, everyone showed their excitement after seeing the interaction between the two stars. Both Stefano Malachi and Kan share the same passion in food which make their friendship strong and fun!

While both celebrities share a common interest in the love of taking pictures of food for the gram, it is no surprise that they do take selfies whenever they visit restaurants. Every evening always ends in giggles, so many Londoners consider this scene as proof of their genuine friendship.

Both influencers became good content creators by sharing authentic lifestyle experiences and by interacting with their followers for community management. By doing so, it offers trust and practises openness with followers. A spirited passion for the industry also goes a long way.

Stefano Malachi is well-known for his honest reviews about restaurants and hotels on Tripadvisor, especially luxurious hotels and resort chains reviewed including Four Seasons, Dusit Hotel, W Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, Kempinski, and Hilton. Today everyone keeps inspired by his work as a credible source of food and travel recommendations in London, Bali, Singapore, and Qatar.



