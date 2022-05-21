ERA FIT GYM GRAND OPENING

—

With an unrelenting passion for fitness, ERA Fit founder Eric Richard Allen is one of today's most informative and sought-after minds in the industry. With a background that includes competitive sports, a career as an International Model for over 15 years, a second Degree in Exercise Science, Certifications in a number of different fitness categories including Strength and Conditioning, Fascial Stretching Therapy, Olympic Lifting, Functional Medicine Testing, Hormonal Analysis, and Muscle Activation Techniques, Allen has combined his academic pursuits with his life experiences to create one of the most innovative fitness facilities that will SET A NEW STANDARD for the personal training community worldwide.



ERA Fitness promises results! Allen and his team of personal trainers will help you get into the best shape of your life. Select a one on one personal training program tailored to your fitness needs or join Miami Body Boot Camp to learn the most effective ways to lift, eat, and do interval training for rapid fat loss.

If you’re not satisfied with the results or the service, you get your money back, guaranteed!



For more information about ERA FIT, please visit https://erafit.com/. Follow ERA FIT on Instagram at @erafitgym and Facebook at facebook.com/erafitness.

Venue:

Era Fit

51 Northeast 24th Street

Miami, FL 33137 United States

…..

23d June 2022

Contact Info:

Name: Eric Richard Allen

Email: Send Email

Organization: ERA Fit

Address: 51 NE 24th St

Phone: 16308655772

Website: https://erafit.com



