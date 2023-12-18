The era of social commerce: Zib Digital's guide to winning strategies in 2024

The evolution of e-commerce and social media requires brands to meet their customers where they spend a significant portion of their time – on social media platforms that now serve as shopping destinations.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, the intersection of e-commerce and social media has given rise to the era of social commerce. Here, leading digital marketing agency, Zib Digital, explains the new phenomenon and reveals advanced strategies for social commerce dominance in 2024.

Social commerce, poised to experience exponential growth in the coming years, seamlessly merges e-commerce with social media interactions. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest offer users the ability to discover products, add them to their carts and complete transactions without leaving the social media app. As Zib Digital explains, the allure of quick and easy transactions fosters impulse buys, making social stores particularly conducive to low priced items.

Distinguishing itself from traditional e-commerce, social commerce brings the store directly to the consumer. Eliminating redirection to external websites, the process unfolds within the social media platform, allowing users to check out with a simple tap, enhancing the overall customer experience.

The surge in social commerce is intricately linked to the global surge in social media usage, with users increasingly shopping where they spend the majority of their online time. The premier SEO agency explains this trend is particularly pronounced among Gen Z and millennial consumers, who are projected to contribute 62% of global social commerce spending by 2025. Revenue wise, accessories, apparel, cosmetics, home décor and consumer goods emerge as the leading product categories.

Livestreamed shopping events, a fusion of commerce and entertainment, present an avenue for brands to establish deeper connections with their audience. Collaborating with relevant influencers, brands can engage in real-time interactions, answer queries, host product launches and facilitate spontaneous purchases during live events on social media, recommends Zib Digital.

While the prospects of social commerce are undoubtedly promising, a more enduring opportunity lies in adopting an omnichannel approach. To truly succeed in the long term, brands must understand their customers, optimise the customer journey across all channels and deliver authentic and meaningful experiences at every touchpoint. Building trust, loyalty and affinity through an integrated approach is paramount for sustained success in the dynamic landscape of social commerce, says Zib Digital.

With unparalleled expertise in digital marketing, Zib Digital ensures brands harness the power of social commerce, staying ahead in an era where innovation and customer-centric approaches are the keys to success. Whether it's SEO in NZ or comprehensive digital marketing strategies, Zib Digital remains a trusted partner in navigating the ever-evolving online landscape.





