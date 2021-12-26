ERA,the First Game of Thor Game Studio that Wu Yimin Guides is in Alpha Test

Thor Game Studio, which has many years of experience in gaming, has launched its first GameFi product, ERAGame.

Mr. Wu Yimin, Vice President of YOOZOO GAMES, joined Thor Game Studio's advisory board

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDmskxOcUvM

Recently, News time interviewed Mr. Wu Yimin, a game producer, who has joined the advisory board of Thor Game Studio in the UK. Wu Yimin worked in the game industry for more than 10 years. He worked for Tencent, Shanda Games, Kingsoft and now, he occupies the Vice President of YOOZOO GAMES and is also an important founder of Cross Fire (Cross Fire has over 500 million registered users, 1 billion viewers of e-Sports and generates profits of 12 billion USD). In the interview, Mr. Wu also said, "From web to mobile, and from NFT to metaverse, the game industry has always been the bellwether of new technology operation. At present, games are forming a 'Super Digital Scene', in which the metaverse has brought another possibility of games to a lot of people".

Thor Game Studio Background

Thor Game Studio is a NFT game infrastructure company from the UK that is developing a Web 3.0 infrastructure to realize the integration of games, NFTs and communities. It aims to maximize player performance and revenue to create interoperability across the metaverse.

It is understood that the core members include a professor from USC (known as the father of VR games), a PhD from Berkeley, and well-known game producers. It shows the team's professionalism in multiple dimensions. Thor Game Studio will mint a limited-edition badge of NFT, holding the NFT to get a variety of rights.

Players who own their game assets will be more likely to become loyal gamers and better stewards of the games they enjoy. To achieve this, Thor Game Studio offers a range of support for players, developers and game studios. Thor Game Studio provides value-adding services with the emerging GameFi ecosystem, from the top game developers to the common players.

The First Game ERA Will be Launched Soon

ERA is a metaverse world with the theme of resource exploitation and war among players. The goal of ERA is to create an open metaverse game world, which is a universe parallel to the real world. From the ERA white paper, it can be known that ERA has an ambitious vision for the future, which will be realized in the following main phases.

Stage I is mainly about mining resources. First of all, there are 2 ways to get equipment, open the blind box or build equipment which can be used to mine resources, and resources can be exchanged for tokens to achieve high returns.

In Stage II, it gradually expands towards playability, where you need to recruit a number of Warriors, each of them with different career division and combat attributes. Checks and balances will happen amongst the different professions. For the same profession, the higher the attribute, the more powerful the warrior will be in the actual battle. Users enjoy the thrill of the game in the ERA metaverse and truly realize the combination of virtuality and reality.

It is understood that ERA Game is about to conduct public Alpha testing with well rewards. There is a chance to get ERA Game governance token. For more details about the specific event rules, keep your eyes on the official news.

