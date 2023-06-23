Erez Capital Announces the Addition of 40 Venture Partners and $10M Commitment.

Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund.

Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an important role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors. “This is an exciting new chapter for Erez Capital, creating a new collaborative model to drive rapid acceleration and growth for pre-seed and seed-stage technology startup companies.” - Michael Benezra, Managing Partner

As part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO’s, attorney’s, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.

VENTURE PARTNERS

Omar Agely, Managing Partner Mandatory Ventures

Garth Daniels, CEO Ensign Global Fund

Kenneth Asher, CEO Kasher Capital

Jonah Zahnd, Manager for Social Impact Investing Harvard Business School

John Brice, Managing Partner Poseidon Capital Partners

Lawrence Jen, Managing Partner Anderson Angels

Andrew Cohen, VP YE Ventures

Brandon Kortokrax, Venture Associate Moonshots Capital

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Partner 2468 Ventures

Jim Lewis, Managing Partner Freestone Group

James Lubin, Partner Indigo Ventures

Joe Mikhail, CEO YouVue

Eric Mayo, Managing Partner Terra Incognita Capital

Mohammed Nagda, Venture Partner, NexGen Venture Partners

A.J. Noronha, Managing Partner, GX Ventures

Mario Pazos, Managing Partner, Moana Capital

Tyler Norkus, VP Ideanomics (NYSE:IDEX)

Keena Pierre, Chief of Staff, Zane Venture Fund

Brahm Pillai, Managing Partner Pillai Capital

Deepak Ramanathan, Director of Capital Markets Regent L.P.

Jeff Schell, CEO Prove

Amari Smothers A.I and VC

Dr. Aakash Saraiya, Physician Google Health

Varun Sharat, Managing Partner Charybdis Capital Management

Nick Sterlacci, Co-Founder OneDeal

Tom Vollbrecht, Zion Bank

Bryan Feinberg, CEO Zephyr Technology Ventures

ADVISORY BOARD

Leonard Johnson, CEO Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corp



Dr. Cvic Innocent, CTO & Founder Estate Protocol

Tim Ramdeed, Managing Partner Dharma Capital Partners

Mike Berson, CEO Chainstarters

Eugene Buff, EIR Northeastern University

Steven Friedmutter, CEO SF Ventures

