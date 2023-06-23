Erez Capital Announces the Addition of 40 Venture Partners and $10M Commitment.

Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund.
—
Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an important role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors. “This is an exciting new chapter for Erez Capital, creating a new collaborative model to drive rapid acceleration and growth for pre-seed and seed-stage technology startup companies.” - Michael Benezra, Managing Partner
As part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO’s, attorney’s, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.
VENTURE PARTNERS
Omar Agely, Managing Partner Mandatory Ventures
Garth Daniels, CEO Ensign Global Fund
Kenneth Asher, CEO Kasher Capital
Jonah Zahnd, Manager for Social Impact Investing Harvard Business School
John Brice, Managing Partner Poseidon Capital Partners
Lawrence Jen, Managing Partner Anderson Angels
Andrew Cohen, VP YE Ventures
Brandon Kortokrax, Venture Associate Moonshots Capital
Pankaj Kedia, Managing Partner 2468 Ventures
Jim Lewis, Managing Partner Freestone Group
James Lubin, Partner Indigo Ventures
Joe Mikhail, CEO YouVue
Eric Mayo, Managing Partner Terra Incognita Capital
Mohammed Nagda, Venture Partner, NexGen Venture Partners
A.J. Noronha, Managing Partner, GX Ventures
Mario Pazos, Managing Partner, Moana Capital
Tyler Norkus, VP Ideanomics (NYSE:IDEX)
Keena Pierre, Chief of Staff, Zane Venture Fund
Brahm Pillai, Managing Partner Pillai Capital
Deepak Ramanathan, Director of Capital Markets Regent L.P.
Jeff Schell, CEO Prove
Amari Smothers A.I and VC
Dr. Aakash Saraiya, Physician Google Health
Varun Sharat, Managing Partner Charybdis Capital Management
Nick Sterlacci, Co-Founder OneDeal
Tom Vollbrecht, Zion Bank
Bryan Feinberg, CEO Zephyr Technology Ventures
ADVISORY BOARD
Leonard Johnson, CEO Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corp
Dr. Cvic Innocent, CTO & Founder Estate Protocol
Tim Ramdeed, Managing Partner Dharma Capital Partners
Mike Berson, CEO Chainstarters
Eugene Buff, EIR Northeastern University
Steven Friedmutter, CEO SF Ventures
Contact Info:
Name: Bryan Feinberg
Email: Send Email
Organization: Plato / Amplifi
Address: 144 E44th E 44th St, New York NY 10017
Phone: 15515742169
Website: https://AmplifiPR.com
Release ID: 89100689
If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.