Eric Witte Named Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine proudly announces the appointment of Eric Witte, PT, DPT, MBA, CPHQ, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Eric will lead the charge in furthering Genesis' mission of revolutionizing orthopedic care, ensuring accessibility, affordability, and excellence for all patients.

Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality orthopedic care while breaking barriers of accessibility and affordability. Through innovative approaches and a relentless dedication to patient well-being, the practice has emerged as a beacon of ethical, transparent, and inclusive healthcare in the industry.

Eric Witte brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. With a background that spans leadership roles in healthcare organizations and a deep commitment to improving patient care, Eric is poised to drive Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to new heights of success.

Prior to joining Genesis, Eric served as the Vice President of Enterprise Healthcare Value at United Healthcare, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance the value and quality of healthcare delivery. He also played instrumental roles at Optum, leading a national consulting practice focused on Value-Based Care multispecialty medical groups, and as a hospital CEO with Kindred.

Eric's journey in healthcare was inspired by his own complex medical experiences, motivating him to strive for excellence in care delivery. Eric holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Illinois Chicago and an MBA from Northern Illinois University, underscoring his dedication to combining clinical knowledge with strategic leadership to drive meaningful change in healthcare.

In his new role as COO of Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Eric Witte will play a pivotal role in advancing the practice's commitment to equitable, patient-centered orthopedic care. His leadership will guide Genesis in expanding its reach and impact, ensuring that every individual has access to the highest quality of orthopedic services, regardless of their economic status.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Witte as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Andrew Shadid, CEO at Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. "Eric's passion for improving healthcare and his track record of leadership make him the ideal candidate to lead our practice into the future. With Eric on board, we are confident in our ability to continue redefining orthopedic care and making a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

Under Eric Witte's leadership, Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine looks forward to driving innovation, accessibility, and affordability in orthopedic care, furthering its mission to empower patients to live active, fulfilling lives.

