Ericsson and Singtel drive high-end 5G connectivity to benefit Singapore

Ericsson's 5G radio access and dual-mode 5G core network solutions to enable high quality 5G standalone connectivity

Singtel subscribers and business customers to enjoy transformative 5G experiences and opportunities

Millimeter Wave (mmWave) ultra-low latency, high-speed and high-capacity connectivity to empower smart nation initiatives in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 December 2020 - Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and communications service provider, Singtel, are accelerating their 5G partnership in Singapore through the deployment of high-end 5G technology. This is enabled by 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone and dual-mode 5G core network products and solutions, including real-time rating and policy control.

The energy-efficient, end-to-end 5G network will operate on Singtel's 3.5GHz and 28GHz spectrum bands, spanning outdoor and indoor 5G coverage use. Millimeter wave (mmWave) connectivity will also be deployed in hotspots across the city state.

Ericsson's radio and core solutions will ensure that residents, enterprises, industry and government authorities in Singapore -- renowned the world over as early technology adapters and hi-tech innovators -- are among the first in the world to benefit from the highest performance that 5G can offer.

5G-enabled application use cases could include cloud gaming, immersive virtual reality/augmented reality, robot-human collaboration in real-time, autonomous transport, remote healthcare, precision smart manufacturing and smart nation connectivity.

This 5G contract award takes the partnership between Ericsson and Singtel to new levels, as Industry 4.0 gathers pace globally. Singapore was recently named world's most competitive economy for the second successive year in the latest IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.

Mr Mark Chong, Group Chief Technology Officer, Singtel, said, "As the leading telco in Singapore, Singtel is committed to building a secure, resilient, world class 5G network that will serve as the backbone of Singapore's digital economy. We are pleased to be working with Ericsson, leveraging on its industry leading 5G capabilities, and to deliver innovative applications and transformative customer experience for our consumers and enterprise customers."

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines, says: "Singtel is determined to play a leading role in keeping Singapore at the cutting edge of technology innovation and to ensure that the whole nation benefits from 5G. To do so they need the best 5G technology on the market. At Ericsson, our global leadership is evidenced by our extensive deployment experience with 75 live 5G networks worldwide. As a long-standing partner, we are equally determined to work alongside Singtel to ensure its subscribers and business customers enjoy the best experiences and opportunities that 5G has to offer."





