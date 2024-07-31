From Erie to Harrisburg: MedMal Lawyers Handle Complex Medical Malpractice Cases

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a leading Philadelphia-based law firm, now offers expanded services for complex medical malpractice cases throughout Pennsylvania, including Erie to Harrisburg. The firm is committed to exceptional legal representation for those affected by medical negligence.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a premier law firm based in Philadelphia, PA, is proud to announce its expanded focus on complex medical malpractice cases across Pennsylvania, serving clients from Erie to Harrisburg. With additional office locations in Bala Cynwyd, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, and Reading, the firm continues to provide exceptional legal representation for those affected by medical negligence.

Medical malpractice cases involve intricate legal and medical issues, requiring the expertise of seasoned attorneys to navigate successfully. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is renowned for its proficiency in handling a variety of medical malpractice claims, including misdiagnosis, surgical errors, medication errors, birth injuries, and wrongful death. The firm’s dedicated team of medical malpractice lawyers works diligently to hold healthcare providers accountable for their actions and to secure the maximum compensation for their clients.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. invites individuals who believe they have been victims of medical malpractice to visit their website at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or call (610) 667-7511 to schedule a free consultation. Their experienced attorneys are ready to offer professional legal advice and assess the merits of each case, guiding clients through the complexities of medical malpractice litigation.

The firm’s legal team, equipped with extensive experience and a deep understanding of both medical and legal standards, excels in identifying negligence and securing justice for their clients. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. employs a thorough approach to each case, meticulously reviewing medical records, consulting with medical experts, and crafting compelling legal strategies to challenge negligent healthcare providers.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is dedicated to addressing the serious consequences of medical malpractice injuries, providing experienced legal representation for those who have suffered due to the negligence of healthcare professionals. The firm’s medical malpractice attorneys are well-versed in the complexities of medical mistakes, including surgical mistakes, medication mistakes, and emergency room errors. These common types of errors often result in catastrophic injuries, improper treatment, and a significant loss of quality of life for victims. By meticulously reviewing medical records and consulting with experts, the attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. ensure that the duty of care and the standards of care required by health care professionals are rigorously upheld in every case.

Medical malpractice cases often involve a failure to meet the standard of care, resulting in unnecessary treatments, improper medical procedures, and other forms of hospital negligence. The firm’s legal team is committed to pursuing rightful compensation for medical expenses, medical bills, and punitive damages, ensuring that victims receive financial compensation for both immediate and long-term needs. The initial consultation offered by Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. allows clients to understand their legal options and the statute of limitations applicable to their case, providing clarity and guidance through the legal process. Whether dealing with permanent damages or seeking compensation for a catastrophic injury, the firm’s goal is to achieve justice and secure the best possible outcomes for their clients.

In addition to holding negligent medical providers accountable, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. aims to address the broader implications of medical malpractice. By challenging the level of care provided and ensuring that reasonable care is given in all medical treatments, the firm advocates for higher medical standards across the board. This proactive approach not only benefits their clients but also promotes a safer, more reliable healthcare system. From Erie to Harrisburg, the firm’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and securing financial compensation for victims solidifies their reputation as a leading authority in medical malpractice law.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. has a distinguished history of representing clients in a wide range of personal injury cases, including bicycle accidents, car accidents, slip and fall incidents, workers' compensation claims, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death lawsuits. Their commitment to achieving fair compensation and improving the quality of life for their clients underscores their dedication to legal excellence.

The firm diligently addresses cases involving anesthesia errors, substandard care, and other serious medical errors that lead to significant harm, such as brain injuries and brain damage. The firm's medical malpractice attorneys are adept at holding health care providers accountable for failing to monitor vital signs or obtaining informed consent during surgical procedures. Victims often face a loss of enjoyment of life and mental anguish due to these medical mistakes. By challenging insurance companies and pursuing medical malpractice lawsuits, the firm ensures that those affected receive the necessary medical care and compensation for their suffering. Cases involving defective medical devices and other negligent actions by medical professionals are handled with the utmost care, aiming to restore the client's quality of life and address the financial burdens associated with their medical condition.

The firm’s attorneys understand the devastating impact that medical malpractice can have on individuals and families. By providing compassionate and comprehensive legal support, they strive to alleviate the financial burdens and emotional distress associated with medical negligence. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is steadfast in pursuing the best possible outcomes for their clients, whether through settlement negotiations or courtroom litigation.

Founded in 1975, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. has grown to become a trusted name in personal injury and medical malpractice law across Pennsylvania. The firm is committed to delivering superior legal services with integrity and professionalism, ensuring that each client receives the attention and advocacy they deserve.

