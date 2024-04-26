Erie, Pittsburgh Injury Lawyer Legal Representation for Delayed Cancer Diagnosis

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a respected law firm based in Erie and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is extending its legal services to individuals facing delayed cancer diagnosis cases. With a focus on medical malpractice, the firm is dedicated to supporting victims and ensuring they receive rightful compensation.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a distinguished law firm specializing in personal injury and medical malpractice cases, is now providing dedicated legal representation for patients suffering from delayed cancer diagnosis in Erie and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This initiative is part of the firm’s commitment to supporting victims of medical negligence and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

With over 40 years of experience in the legal field, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. has established itself as a leader in handling complex medical malpractice claims. The firm’s team of highly skilled injury lawyers and medical professionals works tirelessly to advocate for patients' rights and secure justice against healthcare providers whose negligence has led to critical delays in cancer diagnosis.

"Timely diagnosis is crucial in treating cancer effectively," stated a spokesperson for the firm. "Unfortunately, negligence in diagnosing cancer can lead to devastating consequences for patients and their families. At Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., our legal team, equipped with medical knowledge, focuses on holding responsible parties accountable and obtaining the compensation our clients need to manage their treatment and recovery."

In addition to holding negligent doctors accountable for cancer misdiagnosis and other severe medical malpractice cases, the attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are skilled in addressing the full spectrum of healthcare provider errors. These include anesthesia errors, unnecessary treatments, and the mishandling of various types of cancer. The firm's medical malpractice law expertise allows to effectively challenge healthcare providers who have deviated from the established standard of care, leading to financial damages and a diminished quality of life for clients.

As dedicated personal injury lawyers, the team understand that the impact of medical malpractice extends beyond the physical injuries to include profound emotional and financial distress. Legal team is committed to advocating for a thorough and fair settlement that reflects the severity of the negligence and the substantial impact on client’s future.

Individuals and families affected by a delayed cancer diagnosis in Erie and Pittsburgh are encouraged to contact Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. to discuss their case. The firm offers a free, no-obligation consultation where their attorneys review potential claims and provide guidance on the best course of action. Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or contact their office directly at (610) 667-7511.

The team of medical malpractice lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is highly experienced in navigating the complexities of medical errors, including surgical errors, medication errors, and diagnosis errors such as false cancer diagnoses. Medical malpractice attorneys are deeply committed to holding healthcare professionals accountable when their failure to meet the professional standard of care leads to severe consequences for patients. From Erie Counties to Pittsburgh, the firm rigorously challenges insurance companies and medical care providers to ensure clients are compensated for their medical bills, emotional distress, and any permanent damage impacting their quality of life.

Whether dealing with birth injuries, emergency room errors, or wrongful death claims, the legal counsel is adept at securing fair settlements for all forms of medical malpractice injuries. This commitment extends to working closely with medical experts to substantiate claims of negligent providers and push for the financial recovery necessary to manage ongoing medical treatment and improve life expectancy for injury victims.

The legal team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. employs a detailed approach to investigating medical malpractice claims, including thorough reviews of medical records, consultation with oncology experts, and an aggressive litigation strategy aimed at achieving the maximum compensation possible. Their attorneys are deeply familiar with the nuances of Pennsylvania’s medical malpractice laws, making them uniquely qualified to handle these complex cases.

"Every patient deserves high-quality medical care and accurate diagnosis. Our mission is to support those who have been let down by the medical system," said a spokesperson for the firm.

As one of Pennsylvania’s premier medical malpractice law firms, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is unwavering in its dedication to victims of all forms of cancer misdiagnosis and other medical malpractice injuries. The seasoned personal injury lawyers work diligently to expose errors by medical providers, from delayed diagnosis to emergency room and surgical errors.

By leveraging the expertise of medical experts and thorough legal strategies, the team aim to ensure that negligent healthcare professionals are held accountable. The pursuit of justice is fueled by a commitment to improving clients' medical treatment options and overall life expectancy. The firm strive to secure the financial damages necessary for covering medical bills, lost wages, and compensation for emotional and physical suffering

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. remains committed to raising awareness about the impact of delayed cancer diagnoses and promoting better accountability in the healthcare system. Through their legal expertise and dedicated advocacy, they continue to be a pillar of support for victims of medical malpractice across Pennsylvania.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.: Established in 1975, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is a premier law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Bala Cynwyd, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Lancaster, and Reading. The firm’s team of experienced attorneys and medical professionals specializes in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, and wrongful death cases, advocating fiercely for the rights of their clients. For more information, visit https://lowenthalabrams.com.

