ERTC Consultation & Tax Rebate Service For SMBs Launched By Let Hutch Help

Small and medium-sized business owners can access a new ERTC rebate program launched by Let Hutch Help in partnership with Bottomline Concepts to claim their pandemic relief funds with no up-front fees, and no risk.

—

Let Hutch Help’s recently announced partnership with Bottomline Concepts is intended to help employers claim their pandemic relief funds and maximize their rebates for wages paid in 2020 and 2021.

More information about pandemic relief fund eligibility and the ERTC claim process can be found at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com

The new rebate program by Bottomline Concepts has been introduced to allow businesses that were affected by the recent pandemic to claim up to $26,000 per employee in relief funds through the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program. The program helps employers find out if they are eligible for government funding, determine which fiscal quarters they qualify for and how much they can claim.

The new rebate program allows employers to take advantage of several updates to the ERTC program, including expanded eligibility requirements and increased maximum claim amounts. While the ERTC program initially only allowed businesses to enroll if they had 100 employees or less, the mechanism is now open to employers with up to 500 full-time W-2 employees.

To qualify for a rebate, a business must have been in operation prior to February 15, 2020, and have been affected by the pandemic either financially or through government orders. This can include full closures due to lockdowns, operating at a reduced capacity or for reduced hours, or an inability to complete certain tasks due to working remotely.

The new rebate program also gives businesses that have already received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) the opportunity to claim tax credits following changes to the eligibility requirements that were passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act. Unlike the funds provided by the PPP, ERTC rebates are a one-time payout that is not a loan, never requires repayment, and have no restrictions on how it can be spent.

Bottomline Concepts CEO, Josh Fox is hosting a no cost webinar for employers who want to learn more about the ERTC program, the eligibility requirements, or how to maximize their rebates.

A spokesperson for Bottomline Concepts says, “Our dedicated team of experts has helped clients receive refunds from $100,000 to $6 Million. And they can help you do the same by guiding you and outlining the steps you need to take so you can maximize the claim for your business.”

Join Josh Fox on a no cost webinar at https://claimemployeeretentioncredit.com/webinar-registration

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan Hutchison

Email: Send Email

Organization: Let Hutch Help LLC

Address: 3531 S Logan St D334, Englewood, Colorado 80113, United States

Website: https://www.lethutchhelp.com



Release ID: 89082380

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.