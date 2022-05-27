ERTC Expert CPA Zoom Consultation | Fast Tax Credit Test/Application Launched

—

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program was created in 2020 as a simple way for employers to receive tax rebates as an incentive for keeping their staff on the payroll. Unfortunately, after going through several rounds of amendments, the program has become more complicated, leading ERTC.fun to launch no-cost, no-obligation phone or Zoom consultations with ERTC experts.

Before booking a consultation, employers will be asked to answer 6 simple questions, including the name of their business, and how many W-2 employees they have. The new consultation service will help employers to determine whether they qualify for a rebate, and answer questions they may have about the program.

ERTC.fun also provides a fast application process that is only available from a single firm of ERTC specialist CPAs. Their 15 Minute Refund program is available to businesses with less than 500 full-time staff on average, including non-profit organizations, churches, startups, and new businesses.

The fast rebate program provides the maximum allowable rebate, guaranteed, with a time commitment of 15 minutes or less. Every client will also receive audit-proof documentation, and there is no charge for any client unless they receive a tax rebate.

Businesses that were temporarily closed or operating at a reduced capacity due to government orders, such as a full or partial lockdown, may be eligible for up to $26,000 in rebates per W-2 employee. Companies may also be eligible if they suffered significant financial losses compared to the same fiscal quarter in 2019.

To determine their eligibility, employers can take a brief assessment on the ERTC.fun website, which includes six simple questions and requires no proprietary business information. There is no cost or obligation to take the assessment, and it can be completed in approximately one minute.

Employers who have already received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program are now also eligible for tax rebates, after amendments made in the Consolidated Appropriations Act. While PPP offered small loans, the ERTC program provides tax credits that do not need to be repaid and have no restrictions on how they can be spent.

