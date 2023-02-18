ERTC Express: Congress Announces More Tax Refunds for COVID-Impacted Businesses

ERTC Express, a leading Employee Retention Tax Credit submission firm, is excited to announce that small and medium-sized businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may now be eligible to collect thousands of dollars in government tax credits (refunds) with no repayment required.

—

ERTC Express, a leading Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) submission firm, is excited to announce that small and medium-sized businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may now be eligible to collect thousands of dollars in government tax credits (refunds). This is not a loan. No repayment is required, and there are no restrictions for how recipients of the credit must use the funds.

Businesses can apply or get more information at http://ERTCabc.com

ERTC is a sister program to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but unlike PPP loans, ERTC has no restrictions and never has to be paid back. It pays up to $26,000 per W-2 employee. This can translate into significant amounts of money (potentially millions) for businesses with large numbers of employees. Both full and part-time employees qualify.

On March 11, 2021, Congress signed The American Rescue Plan Act into law, which expanded ERTC to include businesses that had already received PPP funds, and these tax credits can be claimed retroactively. With this unprecedented stimulus, the government wants to incentivize and reward employers for keeping US residents employed and money flowing through the economy throughout the pandemic.

ERTC Express, as their name implies, specializes in maximizing Employee Retention Tax Credits for business owners. This is their singular focus. They don't prepare income taxes, compile financial statements, or provide attestation services. They are experts on the intricate complexities of the ERTC program and its tax codes, including the referenced laws and IRS interpretations that are imperative for assessing a client's eligibility, and ensuring the accuracy needed to avoid an IRS audit. To be clear, the ERTC program and its associated tax codes are a separate category from income tax codes.

Payroll Service Providers are often eager to collaborate with ERTC Express, as it relieves them of any potential liability by transferring the responsibility of making accurate ERTC credit claims to ERTC Express.

With more than 2800 specialists, and more than 12,000 applications successfully submitted within the last year (without 1 single audit issue), ERTC Express has helped thousands of businesses to navigate the complex Employee Retention Tax Credit process and get the highest possible funding to help restore the normalcy of their operations.

Regrettably, many business owners still remain unaware of their entitlement to a refund, leading them to inadvertently leave such monetary assets unclaimed. It only takes 90 seconds to complete an ERTC Express application form, and they charge no fees to calculate the size of a refund.

As more and more people are starting to hear about ERTC, now is the best time to submit an application. Take advantage of this limited time opportunity by contacting ERTC Express today.

A short summary video can be viewed here: http://ERTCasEASYasABC.com

Contact Info:

Name: Paul Kolber

Email: Send Email

Organization: ERTC as Easy as ABC [DBA] ERTC Express

Address: 8 The Green Suite T, Dover, DE 19901, United States

Website: http://ERTCabc.com



Release ID: 89089252

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.