ERTC Small Business Employee Tax Credit Recovery Expert Claim Support Launched

The Employee Retention Tax Credit-ERTC-was launched as part of the CARES Act to reward businesses who continued to keep employees on payroll during the pandemic. Richard Mendoza Digital has streamlined the claims process and their updated services can help businesses claim up to $26,000 for every W-2 employee on record.

Richard Mendoza Digital specializes in all things ERTC for small businesses that lost revenue during the pandemic. The company has updated its information to reflect the separate legal requirements for the 2020 and 2021 tax years. Businesses may still be eligible for these retroactive benefits.

In a survey of small businesses, research reflects 75% of them relied on the relief bill to persevere through the worldwide crisis. Many businesses are still rebuilding during this period of economic recovery. As industries evolve with the changing times, government assistance is still available.

This part of the relief package was created to reward small businesses for retaining employees in a time of unprecedented layoffs. Keeping people employed is vital to the health of the economy. Through the ERTC program, small businesses could see payouts of tens of thousands of dollars per employee.

Initially, businesses who received a PPP(Paycheck Protection Program) loan were ineligible for the ERTC, but after recent revisions, they may now access both. Once claims are processed ERTC funds are available immediately as an advance rather than delayed until the end of the quarter.

Richard Mendoza Digital does not collect any upfront fees for claims filed, and they support most claims in a matter of minutes. Their firm does not provide any other services, so their expertise is dedicated solely to the ERTC fund.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The government has authorized unprecedented stimulus, and yet billions of dollars will go unclaimed. While the ERTC was created in the CARES act along with the PPP Loans – this is not a loan, there is no repayment. There are no restrictions for what recipients of the credit must use the funds.”

