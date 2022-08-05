The Escape Artist Introduces A New DIY Escape Game - "The Last Lion"





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 August 2022 - The Escape Artist is revealing plans to introduce a unique, DIY escape room experience. In collaboration with the esteemed National Gallery Singapore, the escape game, 'The Last Lion', is currently in the works and will be launched soon as a unique way to experience the museum, that is also suitable as a team building activity for companies.'The Last Lion' is different from other traditional escape room games as players are able to explore the museum while solving the puzzles at the same time. However, if companies are looking to have a complete escape room experience, The Escape Artist can facilitate the event and offer a themed experience that guide players throughout selected areas of the museum. All players are required to do is purchase the game kit, which comes with an envelope containing a book filled with puzzles and accessories. These puzzles are to be solved by finding clues hidden around the museum space. Players can also find other materials included in the game kit to help them in their quest, with special mention going to a unique wooden jigsaw puzzle that also serves as a souvenir that players can bring home after completing the escape game Another museum escape room game, 'True Lies: Secrets of the Gallery', launched during the Light to Night Festival in 2020, has remained one of the most popular team building games offered by The Escape Artist. This led to the creation of 'The Last Lion' to be made into a regular escape room experience within National Gallery Singapore. Justin Lee, Director of The Escape Artist, has mentioned that they are constantly striving to create interesting games at various venues around Singapore. He went on to elaborate that 'The Last Lion' can lead to more opportunities for The Escape Artist to team up with possible partners to hold unparalleled escape room experiences.Being the first company to introduce escape rooms to Singapore, The Escape Artist is a leading escape room provider, clinching three consecutive awards from 2013 to 2016 and continuing to set the gold standard for escape room entertainment in the country. As a way to reach out to the corporate industry, The Escape Artist, alongside National Gallery Singapore, has created 'The Last Lion' to be an innovative yet effective corporate team building game that takes players outside of the usual four walls. The event is carried out upon request. There are also plans to make 'The Last Lion' available to the public by allowing visitors to purchase directly via National Gallery Singapore during their visit.Having realised the increasing demand for more avant-garde team building games, The Escape Artist has established a wide range of off-site escape games and virtual escape rooms since its inception in 2013. 'The Last Lion' is the latest addition to its offerings, though corporate clients and the public can look forward to more escape games being developed in the future. This is part of The Escape Artist's initiative to create a broader array of games to cater to a larger audience.For more information, please visit: https://theescapeartist.sg/ Hashtag: #TheEscapeArtist