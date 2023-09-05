Esecta Announce Modest Street as its Favourite Influencer for the last 10 Years

Esecta Digital agency names popular social media figure Modest Street aka Eniyah Rana as their favorite British influencer.

—

Digital marketing agency Esecta announced that up-and-coming Instagram and TikTok star Eniyah Rana, aka Modest Street, has become their favourite British influencer of choice for their social media marketing and management services.

Esecta Managing Director, Narjice Basaran said "I've worked with hundreds of influencers in the last 10 years but Eniyah stands out because of her work ethic, quality of content and the way she truly connects to her followers as a real community. She starts every campaign by reminding us she'll give an honest review which we love! As a digital marketing agency we know the importance of quality content to our clients and that's why she is our go to influencer in London" Esecta announcement comes as the agency’s fruitful collaboration with Modest Street continues, with positive results for the agency, the influencer, and their clients.

“As an agency, we create content from photo and video shots, but we mix in reviews and influencer content to boost page views and engagement,” said company agency founder and experienced digital marketer Narjice Basaran. “Eniyah has provided us with some of the best content and results when she jumps on board for brands. The quality of her videos, her energy and fresh creativity is why we choose her above so many other vloggers. She's one of the fastest growing Instagram influencers, recently getting over 8 million views on a reel and millions of views on her TikTok account.”

Esecta has created targeted content with Modest Street for a variety of brands, with a particular focus on leveraging her large following to improve visibility for brands speaking to the needs of British women. With an active, rapidly growing follower base, the influencer is ideally positioned to help forward-looking brands expand their market reach with exciting social media content.

A mother of five with a passion for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, Eniyah Rana currently has a fast-expanding following base of over 200,000 predominantly British Muslim women.

Offering a complete range of digital marketing solutions, Esecta prioritises quality digital content as the cornerstone of its social media management. From total digital takeovers to advanced SEO solutions, the agency explores multiple content options to help clients reach their marketing goals and expand their customer reach.

With the latest announcement, Esecta continues to expand its range of services in an effort to connect brands with dynamic influencers for successful social media campaigns.

