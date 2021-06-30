ESG Achievement Awards 2020: Completes a successful inaugural awards ceremony promoting sustainable development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - The results of ESG Achievement Awards 2020 were announced and presented at the inaugural awards ceremony today (29 June 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. The Awards recognises Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements in all industry sectors through 36 companies and 2 individuals.
The ESG Achievement Awards was founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) in year 2020 and with the support from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as Honoary Supporting Organization. It aims to recognise local companies for their progress in ESG and serve a larger focus to garner all of the best ESG practitioners to set Hong Kong's sustainability development benchmark across several industries.
Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB , states "the Awards is an answer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's requirement for a listed company's ESG disclosure. And while this is a great step to the right direction, Hong Kong needs to catch up with and surpass its Western counterparts by building awareness, education and building a benchmark of best ESG-related practices".
Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury joined the award presentation ceremony as guest of honour, accompanied by Dr CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development as officiating guest. Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, states , "ESG is indeed one of the current Administration's key policy priorities, and we have rolled out a series of measures to develop ESG in Hong Kong".
The Awards sees companies within the developer and construction industry to be the most advanced in their sustainable development. Few Hong Kong's most prominent developers won the Diamond and Winner Awards trophies, including Henderson Land Development Company Limited, New World Development Limited, Sino Group and Chinachem Group . The award acknowledged their achievement as the ESG Leader and Outstanding Performer. Mr Pong continues, "to adopt the ESG practice is more than saving paper and electricity in your daily life.
We are looking forward the companies to adopting the ESG practice in their business nature."
The awards categorises its winners from listed companies, privately owned companies, NGOs, and SMEs. And it boasts a comprehensive line-up of jurors from varying industries, with Head Juror, Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Director of AVISTA Group taking the lead.
About IESGB
The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder's awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.
