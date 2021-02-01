ESG Achievement Awards 2020 is Now Open for Application

Recognising Outstanding ESG Practices Across Different Industry Sectors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 Feb 2021 - ESG Achievement Awards 2020 (Awards) is now open for applications. Organised by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), the Awards recognises achievements in Hong Kong in the aspects of ESG practices across different types of organisations.

Established in 2020, the IESGB is a Hong Kong-based non-profit organisation aiming to promote ESG practices in Hong Kong and beyond, to facilitate ESG education, and to nurture balance across commercial & non-commercial organisations. The Awards is open for application until 12 March 2021 and accepts participants across all sectors to join. With the support of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited (HSIL) as the Honorary Supporting Organisation and Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) as the ESG Data Provider cum Supporting Organisation, the Awards builds a broadly-recognised scale of ESG practices, which in turn bring along extensive ESG awareness to the public and business stakeholders.

"We hope to bring attention to these high achieving companies for the society at large to take inspiration and develop their own ESG initiatives." IESGB Founder, Mr Paul Pong said, "And also to connect ESG oriented companies, including enterprises, SMEs, startups, non-profits and individuals to encourage everyone to take similar actions and reinforce the importance of ESG in Hong Kong and Asia."





Head Juror of the Awards, Mr Vincent Pang, added, "We are expecting a surge in numbers of applicants this year, as ESG practices have been normalised in the daily operations of many organisations. And I will be more than intrigued to see how organisations from different sectors adapt the ESG initiative into their routine work."

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) published a consultation paper entitled 'Review of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide and Related Listing Rules', aiming to elevate the regulative transparency of corporation ESG practices. The Awards is also held to encourage non-listed companies to be socially responsible and combine sustainability with their business model.





Awards Categories

Categories Sub-Categories 1. ESG Benchmark Awards 1a) ESG Leader 1b) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility 1c) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility 1d) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance 2. Special ESG Awards 2a) Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year 2b) ESG Rising Star 2c) Outstanding ESG Fund / ETF 2d) Outstanding NGO 3. Special Award (Voted by Fund Managers) 4. Honorary Awards 4a) Iconic Star 4b) ESG Contribution





Juror Panel (arranged in alphabetical order of surnames):

Full Name Post Head Juror Mr Vincent PANG Managing Director, AVISTA Group Panel Members Mr CHAN Siu Hung Managing Director - China, CLP Holdings Limited Ms Lovinia CHIU Chairman and CEO, Medialink Group Limited Mr CHOW Kin Hung, Nelson Chairman, Hong Kong Investment Funds Association Ms Ashley P W KHOO Board Director, CFA Society Hong Kong Mr Thomas LEE Founder and Chairman, TLP CPA Limited Prof Charles W W NG Dean, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Dr Kenny TANG Chairman, The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Mr Mike WONG CEO, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies Ms Jessie YU Chief Executive, Hong Kong Single Parents Association Mrs YUNG Choy Mei-pik Rebecca Founder and Chair, Golden Age Foundation





For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2020, please visit www.iesgbawards.org

About IESGB

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder's awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.