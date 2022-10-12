ESG DATA IN ACCELERATING ASEAN'S SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA TAKES CENTER STAGE AT THE GO ESG ASEAN 2022 CONFERENCE

UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei will also host a 2-day exhibition

in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with the conference

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As pressure on business leaders and policymakers increases in the global race towards business optimisation for maximum sustainable outcomes, there is a need for more consistency, standardisation and quality data to address ASEAN's largest sustainability challenges, while ensuring economic prosperity.

Well-managed Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG") data can enable more effective, timely and evidence-based decision-making; while enhancing risk assessments in ESG investments evaluations, policy developments and resource allocations.

To facilitate this pathway, GO ESG ASEAN 2022, a 1-day hybrid conference organised by UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB), will take place on 24 November 2022, designed to ignite actions, enable networking, showcase best practices and innovative approaches in sustainable development with a 2-day exhibition running concurrently at the EQ Kuala Lumpur. His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah, The Sultan of Perak Darul Ridzuan, is set to give the Royal Address to officiate this year's conference.

Riding on the theme DATA DRIVEN SUSTAINABILITY: Accelerating ESG Impact for ASEAN, this year's summit, which enters its third year, will deep dive into insights from ASEAN and global leaders on the pivotal role data plays in sustainable development and its impact on ESG outcomes.

"Big Data forms the lifeblood of decision-making and the raw material for accountability within the public and private sector," said Faroze Nadar, Executive Director of UNGCMYB. "The collection and analysis of data is commonplace among businesses (especially large entities), with consumer profiling, personalised services, demand forecasting, and fraud detection being used for marketing and management decisions.

"However, the availability, accessibility and sharing of sustainability-related data remains scarce among ASEAN businesses, and for some companies, despite having large amounts of ESG-linked data, its value is still not derived to its fullest," he explained.

This year's GO ESG ASEAN 2022 summit aims to highlight the key role of ESG data in accelerating ASEAN's sustainability agenda and will convene public/private sector actors including C-Suites, investors, rating providers, research experts, and regulators to discuss and debate on the topic of ESG data capture, measuring, analysis, presentation, and sharing for better decision making and attainment of organisational objectives, as well as sustainability big data strategies to strengthen public-private partnerships to drive the SDGs.

In driving this aim, Mr. Xiaochen Zhang, the Global Head of Innovation & GTM of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mrs. Afke Schaart, Senior VP of Global Government Affairs & Chief Global Impact at Huawei will be coming on as speakers during this hybrid conference. Other speakers will include representatives from Unilever Indonesia, Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), and SAP.

This year's GO ESG ASEAN 2022 is already off to a good start, securing partnerships with Sarawak Energy, Boustead Technology Sdn. Bhd. (a Member of Boustead Group), Bursa Malaysia Berhad, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, Smith & Nephew Operations Sdn Bhd, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS Malaysia), with Bloomberg weighing in as the official knowledge partner.

With an expected audience of over 1,000 virtual and physical participants from around the region, GO ESG ASEAN 2022 will present more than 30 global and regional speakers and panelists.

The GO ESG ASEAN summit in 2021 was an inspirational, exciting and educational event, which surpassed the stakeholders' expectations in many ways. As a result, the virtual event was over-subscribed by 25% with more than 1,700 participants attending the conference and visiting the exhibition.

Registration for this year's GO ESG ASEAN 2022 is now open on the GO ESG official website, with more details on the free-to-attend conference available at www.sdgambitionmonth.com/goesg .

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of GO ESG ASEAN 2022.

About UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) is a strategic policy initiative for businesses that are committed to taking action to advance broader societal goals. UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB) is the official local network of UNGC, that supports Malaysian & Bruneian companies in enabling them to contribute towards the SDGs and achieve business excellence via our 10 principles, programs and tools while providing access to partnerships with a range of stakeholders – to share best practices and emerging solutions. We also seek to position Malaysian and Bruneian businesses as benchmarks and primary agents in driving a sustainable world.