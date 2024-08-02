Esports World Cup Draws Unprecedented Viewership, Sellout Crowds Through First Half of Inaugural Event

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tournaments featuring Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends, Dota 2 and more set 2024 viewership highs as $16.5 million is awarded across nine out of 22 championships

Football superstars Neymar and Diogo Jota make special appearance, praise evolution and potential of esports

Spectacular Closing Weekend set for August 24-25 alongside the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports Awards

The Esports World Cup (“EWC”), the world's largest esports competition and festival, is off to an unprecedented start as it makes its mark on the global sporting calendar for the first time.

The Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”), the non-profit organization dedicated to hosting the EWC, has announced a total of 177.5 million hours watched over the first four weeks, with a number of individual tournaments setting viewership highs. In addition, a total of $16.5 million of the event’s record-breaking $60 million prize pool has been distributed across nine of 22 total championships. Finally, the event’s daily festival has attracted more than 1 million visitors during the first half of the landmark event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“After four quick weeks, the Esports World Cup has already surpassed our highest expectations,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation. “When we started this journey, our goal was to leapfrog the esports industry with a historic global event uniting the best games, players and Clubs, and reach fans beyond the core esports enthusiasts, while tapping into the 3.4 billion gamers around the world. I’m proud that we’re well on our way to achieving that goal here in Riyadh with hundreds of millions of viewers at home, and over a million visiting onsite, shattering not only our expectations, but also a lot of 2024 esports records. The EWC has awarded more than $16 million in life-changing prize money so far, with millions more to come, including the ultimate prize – a share of $20 million across the Esports World Cup Club Championship at the end of August.”

VIEWERSHIP & SOCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Across the first four weeks of the Esports World Cup, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang registered the event’s highest peak viewership with nearly 2.4 million councurrents, the largest figure for any MLBB tournament in 2024. The game’s popularity extended to the MLBB Women’s Invitational at EWC, recording 2.5 million hours watched over its 34-hour total broadcast — with 265,117 peak viewers, it became the fourth most-watched event in women’s esports history. Mobile games in general have exceeded viewership expectations at the EWC, with Free Fire attracting over 441,000 peak concurrents.

On PC, two popular multiplayer online battle arena (“MOBA”) games set high watermarks for viewership at the EWC. With 55 million hours watched, the Dota 2 competition was the most-watched tournament for the game this year, while the League of Legends competition was the largest third-party tournament for the game in the last decade, recording 53 million hours watched and 3.4 million peak viewers (including China).

The EWC has earned high engagement and excitement from fans across social media. Its accounts have collectively recorded more than 1 billion impressions, 270 million social video views and 58 million total social engagements, a testament to the event’s resonance among the global esports community and beyond.

ATTENDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

During the first half of the EWC, over 1 million visitors attended the massive on-site experience at Boulevard City in Riyadh. The festival venues alone have attracted 289,000 visitors, while the esports competitions have sold more than 60,000 tickets so far. The esports events are less than 3,000 tickets away from a total sellout with four weeks and 13 competitions still to come. The EWC Day Pass has sold out for the entire tournament, while the POWR Villa and Falcons HQ are fully booked through August 17.

During Week 3, the EWC hosted international football superstars Neymar and Diogo Jota. As avid esports fans, both athletes took in the high-energy atmosphere around the Counter-Strike 2 event. Neymar and Jota's visit to the EWC exemplifies the increasing intersection between traditional sports and esports.

"Being here at the inaugural Esports World Cup is a truly amazing experience,” said Jota. “The organization and scale behind this event are truly impressive, even more than I anticipated. I've always believed in the potential of esports, even before starting my own team, and EWC is proof that this scene is evolving rapidly. This level of investment and infrastructure is exactly what esports needs to grow and reach a wider audience. I'm excited to see how EWC continues to evolve and push the boundaries of competitive gaming."

COMPETITION HIGHLIGHTS

The EWC has already awarded $16.5 million in prize money across nine tournament championships and another $450,000 in MVP awards. More than $44 million in prize money will be awarded over the final four weeks of competition spanning the remaining 13 championships and the Club Championship.

Currently, Team Falcons sits atop the Esports World Cup Club Championship leaderboard with 3500 points, 2330 above second-place Team Liquid. The Club Championship, an innovative cross-game competitive format unique to the EWC featuring a dedicated prize pool of $20 million, rewards the top 16 clubs based on their overall performance. At the event’s conclusion, the Club with the best performance across the 22 game championships will be crowned the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion.

The first four weeks have delivered a number of upsets and dominating performances. In the record-breaking $500,000 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational, Smart Omega Empress upset tournament-favorite Team Vitality to earn the top prize of $180,000. In the Overwatch 2 tournament, Crazy Raccoon rolled through the bracket, winning 15 of 17 maps played to take home the trophy and $400,000. And in League of Legends, global superstar Faker led defending World Champions T1 to a 3-1 victory over Top Esports, adding another international accolade to his storied career.

CLOSING WEEKEND

The biggest weekend in esports history will take place August 24-25 as the inaugural EWC comes to a close.

On August 24, the 2024 Esports Awards, the most prestigious night in esports, will honor the best in esports from every corner of the globe, celebrating clubs, athletes, content creators, games and more. Highlights from the evening will include the Lifetime Achievement mixer, Red Carpet Event, Esports Village and the star-studded awards ceremony itself, which last year attracted over 22 million viewers.

The second edition of the two-day New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) will kick off on August 24 as it unites leaders from esports, gaming, business, sports, and entertainment to explore “The Future of Fandom.” Thought leaders from around the globe will discuss fandom’s impact on business planning, content, IP and media rights, marketing, and community-building. The speaker lineup to date includes: HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Ralf Reichert, Magnus Carlsen, Toshimoto Mitomo, Greg Norman, Maya Rogers, RJ Cutler, Dr. Songyee Yoon, Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Joe Marsh.

The weekend will conclude on August 25 as the first-ever Esports World Cup Club Champion is crowned and awarded its share of the $20 million Club Championship prize pool. Immediately following, the EWC Closing Ceremony will welcome Clubs, players, and fans to come together for a spectacular celebration, featuring fireworks, a light show, live music and much more.

