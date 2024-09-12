Esquire Lit Group Lawyers Awarded 40 Under 40 for Best Young Black Lawyers

—

Esquire Lit Group Injury Lawyers proudly announce that their attorneys have received an honor from the National Black Lawyers organization in the form of an award, the Best Young Black Lawyers "40 Under 40". This esteemed recognition epitomizes the dedication of this firm to excellence, diversity, and leadership in the legal profession. Being named among the top young Black lawyers in the nation is a testament to the skill, dedication, and impact cultivated in the law by the legal team at Esquire Lit Group.



The National Black Lawyers (NBL) 40 Under 40 for Best Young Black Lawyers is a recognition that honors African American lawyers under the age of 40 who demonstrate superior leadership, reputation, influence, stature, innovation, and profile among their peers, the judiciary, and the public. Honorees are selected after a rigorous nomination and vetting process. Its members are plaintiff and defense lawyers, represent law firms from across the nation, and specialize in various practice areas.



Founded in 2020, Esquire Lit Group provides legal representation for personal injury cases, civil rights cases, and business litigation in Jacksonville, FL, with affiliate offices in Texas, California, Florida, and Georgia. This law firm prides itself on offering the highest quality of law services and makes sure the clients are satisfied. As the leading Jacksonville Personal Injury Lawyers, Esquire Lit Group prides itself on excellence and integrity, offering the best services to the clients. Being noted as "40 Under 40" for Best Young Black Lawyers sets this law firm apart as an industry leader.



"We are truly humbled by this recognition as one of the "40 Under 40" Best Young Black Lawyers," says Reganel J. Reeves, Esq., Managing Partner of Esquire Litigation Group. "This is not only a recognition of the dedication and work ethic of our team but also a reflection of our commitment to serving our clients with superiority. We proudly represent our community, and we will not stop until excellence is achieved in every facet of our professional lives."



As Esquire Lit Group continues to commemorate this milestone, it remains irrevocably committed to its core mission of offering exceptional legal service with integrity and professionalism. The "40 Under 40" recognition is reflective of an unwavering commitment by its team for superior leadership reputation, integrity, and excellence. Going forward, Esquire Lit Group will continue to raise the bar in the legal industry by ensuring that their clients' needs are at the heart of everything they do.



For more information about Esquire Lit Group or for legal representation in personal injury, civil rights, or business litigation cases or advice, please get in touch with the firm directly. An expert on their team will gladly assist and answer any questions.



About National Black Lawyers



The National Black Lawyers (NBL) is a membership organization honoring the nation's best Black lawyers. Determined to shatter the glass ceiling, the company supplies its members with a wealth of professional resources for increasing their knowledge and increasing referral connections.



