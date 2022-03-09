ESR Announces Its First Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad Air 5

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, today launched their "Protection +" line of cases for the iPad Air 5 with each case offering outstanding protection plus additional functionality helping users get even more out of their iPad Air 5.

"We've had a vast number of customers tell us they wanted a better option for keyboard cases", said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "We heard them, and as a result, have designed an all-new keyboard case as well as upgraded our best-selling iPad cases with unique functionality".



ESR releases “Protection +” line of cases for iPad Air 5

The cases come in 4 "Protection +" categories and are designed to help users unlock new ways of using their iPad Air 5 while still keeping it protected.

Protection + Work

ASCEND Keyboard Case: This case is designed with a fully adjustable 15°-180° stand that allows you to find the right angle and work from anywhere. It can quickly switch from a workstation to mobile tablet with its detachable magnetic case.

Protection + Play

REBOUND Hybrid Case 360: With a removable magnetic cover, you can easily switch from browsing or video chatting to gaming while keeping your iPad fully protected the whole time.

Protection + Watching

SENTRY Magnetic Stand Case: This versatile case has an adjustable magnetic kickstand that supports eight viewing angles while the magnetic back case offers a raised viewing mode that's perfect catching up on your favorite shows.

Protection + Drawing

REBOUND Magnetic Case: Strong magnets securely attach this case to your iPad for slim and lightweight protection. With full Apple Pencil support and a low-profile stand mode for drawing, you're ready to get creative wherever you find inspiration.

