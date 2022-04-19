ESR appoints Serene Nah as Independent Non-executive Director

HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, today announced the appointment of Ms. Serene Nah as an Independent Non-executive Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), with effect from 19 April 2022. Ms. Nah will also be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman of ESR, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Serene to the Board of ESR. With her wealth of experience in financial management, capital markets and strategy, I am confident that she can add tremendous value to ESR. As a Group, one of our core values is diversity and inclusion and we are very focused on ensuring that the Board fully reflects this to bring a broad spectrum of views and experiences to the table. We look forward to working closely with Serene as ESR enters its next phase of growth as APAC's leading real asset manager with a robust, purpose-led organisation."

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, said: "Serene is an accomplished business leader and we look forward to her contributions to the Board of ESR. Upholding the Group's commitment to diversity and inclusion, it is our priority to foster female participation across all levels of ESR and it starts with adding two new female Independent Non-executive Directors to the Board to gain broader perspectives. We believe these are fundamental to the long-term performance and sustainable development of the Group and we are thrilled to have Serene as a part of that effort."

Ms. Nah has extensive experience in financial management, capital markets and business transformation. She has served as an Executive Director (since October 2021), Chief Financial Officer (since September 2020), and Chief Strategy Officer (from October 2019 to August 2020) of Kerry Properties Limited. Prior to joining Kerry Properties Limited, Ms. Nah served as the Head of Portfolio Management, Asia for SilverLake Partners, a leading global private equity firm. She also spent ten years in finance, M&A and various transformation roles at General Electric ("GE"), where she spearheaded the build out of GE's commercial and consumer finance businesses in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in her capacity as the Chief Financial Officer of GE Capital Greater China. Ms. Nah graduated from The Nanyang Technological University, Singapore with a Bachelor degree in Business Studies. She also holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Kellogg-HKUST Executive Master of Business Administration Program.

About ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM), our fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. We provide a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across our private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. With 14 listed REITs managed by the Group and its associates, ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. Our purpose – Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future – drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully and we consider the environment and the communities in which we operate as key stakeholders of our business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

CONTACTS