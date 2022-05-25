ESR appoints Wei-Lin Kwee as Independent Non-executive Director

HONG KONG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, today announced the appointment of Ms. Wei-Lin Kwee as an Independent Non-executive Director to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective 25 May 2022. Ms. Kwee will also be appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Jeffrey Perlman, Chairman of ESR, said: "We are delighted to welcome Wei-Lin to the Board of ESR. Her outstanding leadership, deep knowledge and experience in real estate and passion to support her local communities make her an invaluable addition to the Group. At ESR, we firmly believe in the importance of bringing diverse backgrounds and perspectives to the boardroom and we feel the recent additions of Wei-Lin and Serene really deliver on that objective. We sincerely thank our outgoing directors, Sir Hugo, Robin and David, for their strong contribution and look forward to working together with our new directors to help drive the next phase of sustainable growth for the Company."

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, said: "As we continue to bolster our commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are very pleased to see more female participation on the Board of ESR and across all levels of the Company. We look forward to working closely with Wei-Lin. In addition to her wealth of experience and expertise, Wei-Lin's passion and commitment in serving her broader community goes hand in hand with the values that ESR always espouses. We are confident that she will have a considerable impact on ESR's sustainable development going forward."

Ms. Kwee brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in real estate, investment and hospitality to the Board. She is the Head of Hotels of Pontiac Land Group, a privately held real estate development and investment company. She oversees Pontiac Land Group's hotel portfolio in Singapore, Maldives and Sydney and has been with the company since 2008. Ms. Kwee is the President of the Singapore Hotel Association which represents 85% of Singapore's room count and 40,000 employees in Singapore. She has been appointed as a member of the Singapore Government's Future Economy Council since April 2021 and serves as a member of its Lifestyle Committee. As a member of the Emerging Stronger Taskforce of Singapore from May 2020 to May 2021, Ms. Kwee co-led the Travel Alliance, a private public partnership that aimed to bring air travel back to Singapore after COVID border closures. Ms. Kwee has been a council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry since March 2022. She is also a member of the Workplace Safety and Health Council under the Singapore Ministry of Manpower. She is an International Advisory Board Member of the IE Business School, Spain. She was a 2013 Eisenhower Fellow and has been the Honorary Secretary for the Eisenhower Fellowships Singapore Society since March 2022.

Ms. Kwee holds a Bachelor's Degree of Arts, Economics and International Relations from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM), our fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. We provide a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across our private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. Our purpose – Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future – drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully and we consider the environment and the communities in which we operate as key stakeholders of our business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

