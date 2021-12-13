ESR Co-founders & Co-CEOs Stuart Gibson and Jeffrey Shen named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 winners in the real estate category

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, have been named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2021 winners in the real estate category in recognition of their outstanding business leadership and achievements.

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson remarked: "We are deeply honoured to receive this award, which is not only a meaningful recognition to both of us, but also testament to the dedication and achievements of the whole ESR team. We would also like to thank our customers, investors and business partners for their unwavering support that has made ESR into a company that we all take pride in.

"This award is a great inspiration to all of us at ESR, especially as we are set to embark on our next stage of growth as APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, post the planned ARA acquisition. Going forward, we remain determined to drive the sustainable growth of the enlarged ESR platform – not only in business and financial performance, but in our ability to make a positive impact on our stakeholders, the environment and the broader community."

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™, founded and produced by Ernst & Young, is one of the world's most prestigious business awards. Themed "Make concerted efforts to establish new development paradigm", the 2021 award programme aims to recognise outstanding business leaders who have upheld their aspirations to lead their enterprises to overcome the post-pandemic uncertainties in the global economy, and have successfully transformed their businesses.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential, and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in 60 countries and regions. Visit us at www.ey.com/eoy for more information.

About ESR

ESR is the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform by gross floor area ("GFA") and by value of the assets owned directly and by the funds and investment vehicles it manages with a growing presence in data centres. ESR and the funds and investment vehicles it manages are backed by some of the world's preeminent investors including APG, CPP Investments, JD.com, Oxford Properties, PGGM and SK Holdings. The ESR platform spans major economies across the APAC region, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, Vietnam and Indonesia. As of 30 June 2021, the fair value of the properties directly held by ESR and the assets under management with respect to the funds and investment vehicles managed by ESR recorded approximately US$36.3 billion, and GFA of properties completed and under development as well as GFA to be built on land held for future development comprised over 22.6 million sqm in total. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2019, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index.

For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com.

CONTACTS