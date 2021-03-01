ESR selected as a constituent of Hang Seng Composite Index

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 March 2021 - ESR Cayman Limited ("ESR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), the largest APAC focused logistics real estate platform, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a constituent for the Hang Seng Composite Index ("HSCI"), with effect from 15 March 2021.





Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, said, "We are delighted to be selected as one of the constituent stocks of HSCI. The inclusion came on the heels of ESR's inclusion into MSCI Hong Kong Index in November 2020, and demonstrates the capital market's strong recognition of ESR's business fundamentals, financial performance and long-term investment value. We believe the inclusion will bring positive impact to the trading liquidity of the Group, while further strengthening ESR's profile not only in the space of logistics real estate but also in the investment community."



The HSCI, which has 500 constituents, offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about 95th percentile of the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Adopting the freefloat-adjusted market capitalisation methodology, the HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks.



