Essence Group Announces 'Peace of Mind' Strategy as Top Objective of All Future IoT Products and Services

Leading IoT and AI Cloud Services Provider's New Corporate Vision to Remain at Forefront of R&D and Commercial Endeavors

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, the major Israel-based R&D-focused designer and manufacturer of advanced safety, care and wellness products and services, today announced an updated corporate strategy with a commitment that all future company developments will prioritize creating 'peace of mind' for customers and end users of its technology.



Essence’s new vision promoting Peace of Mind by Innovation

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it faces significant challenges, including fear and uncertainty, societal unrest and an aging population, compounded by the rising cost and uneven access to healthcare, and an increase of individuals suffering from chronic and mental health issues. Essence Group's decades-long commitment to safety, health and wellbeing through innovation and creative thinking, and by bringing to market innovative products, is no longer enough. Recognizing this, the company has determined to prioritize providing 'peace of mind' at an affordable price, ensuring that beneficiaries of its technology not only feel protected, healthy and safe, but can rest assured that all its offerings are designed to provide improved quality of life with value for money.

"My passion has always been to harness the power of technology to help people live better lives. With this new strategy, we are committed to extending that power in order to help users feel better while simultaneously benefitting our strategic partners," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "The time is ripe for this new focus and I am excited to lead my team towards this purpose."

As part of the new strategy, supported by a new tagline, 'Peace of Mind through Innovation,' Essence Group is currently forming new lines of business that extend beyond the existing security and care lines, to encompass healthcare and wellness offerings.

"We are developing integrated, affordable and accessible technologies and services that will help people live better, safer, happier and longer lives," said Essence Group COO Hagai Enoch. "To enable this strategy, we have significantly increased investment in R&D to include new cloud-based AI and machine learning services, multi-dimensional product lines, and ground-breaking deep technology. These investments are bringing together, for the first time, the domains of safety, care and wellness, into a unified, connected and secure environment. One that can be augmented, extended and adapted as needs change over time to provide a superb customer experience."

"The COVID pandemic highlighted the importance of combining quality of life with the fundamental human needs of health and security," said Sharon Klainer Weizenbluth, Chief Strategy Officer at Essence Group. "Our cutting-edge technology allows us to meet these physical and emotional requirements with end-to-end solutions that enable a better quality of life and, ultimately, provide peace of mind."

Over the coming months, Essence Group will release a comprehensive range of new products and services that relate directly to Dr. Amir's vision, all mapping into the 'Peace of Mind' concept.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

