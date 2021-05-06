Leading Security Companies Begin Piloting New LTE-enabled Smart Home Solution in Europe

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading provider of IoT solutions for the global security and care markets, today announced the launch of WeR@Home+, a next generation security and home management platform. Essence is partnering with European security services providers, including Securitas Direct Switzerland, to pilot the new offering.



Essence Group Launches New WeR@Home+ Smart Home Security Solution

WeR@Home+ leverages state-of-the-art IoT technology to expand Essence Group's existing WeR@Home smart home management offering, including connectivity to LTE networks, a new family of connected security devices, and a rich set of reporting and analytics tools for service providers.

"WeR@Home+ represents our commitment to the mass deployment of smart living solutions that provide peace-of-mind to consumers, enabling them to simply and affordably manage their connected homes remotely, from anywhere and at any time," said Hagai Enoch, COO and head of Essence Group's security division. "Providing a comprehensive smart home management system that is fully expandable and modular for any home environment, with self-installation and remote maintenance and configuration, we enable service providers across a range of industries – including telecommunications, insurance and real estate – to offer an array of value-added services to meet their customers' specific needs while benefitting from increased ROI and more flexible business models."

WeR@Home+ boasts a range of new capabilities, including an updated central hub with multiple connectivity options. The new hub includes 4G LTE, in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity, and an extended battery backup to ensure the system is always connected. The high definition, battery-operated video camera is the first in the industry to provide HD video over secure radio frequency, connected locally to the hub. This offers highly secure enhanced video verification and unlimited video storage with an extended battery life of up to five years.

The highlight of the platform comprises the S5 Family of multi-functional detectors, featuring a magnetic door/window sensor, a motion sensor with multi-zone spherical lenses for enhanced coverage, a curtain sensor, and a multi-function button that can be programmed to perform a variety of security and smart home actions. Upgraded cloud capabilities provide unprecedented stability and flexibility for providers, including an interactive and fully customizable smartphone app and administration center, with enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities, enabling them to customize and deploy solutions tailored to customer needs.

"Securitas Direct Switzerland has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with Essence Group, our valued partner that has played an integral role in us becoming Switzerland's leading security solutions provider," said Christian Chenaux, CEO Securitas Direct Switzerland. "We are very pleased to begin this pilot with the WeR@Home+ that provides innovation and the most flexible solution through which we can protect our customers from constantly evolving security threats by enabling them to seamlessly manage their home management and security protocols."

WeR@Home+ is an integral aspect of the realization of the Peace of Mind concept, recently introduced by Essence Group and intended to provide users with a better life experience and close the gap between their limited resources and the increasing need for safety.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for Essence Group

Danny Sudwarts

Danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com

(+1) 469-297-2515

Photo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1504566/essence_wer_platform.jpg?p=medium600