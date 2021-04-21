Essendon VIC Best High Rental Yield Investment Property Growth – New Unit Prices

Luxland Investments is now providing an updated range of property investment wealth solutions for clients looking to invest in Essendon, Victoria, and throughout Melbourne.

—

cxswmikjt5 hjkkjlcd[cf;

bndfdyuakwiurjfLuxland Investments, a real estate wealth consultant in Sydney, Australia, announced the launch of an updated range of high yield investment properties direct from their developer. The company specialises in helping clients invest in real estate opportunities in Essendon, Flemington, Mill Park, and the surrounding area.

More information can be found at https://luxland.com.au

With the latest announcement, the team at Luxland Investments are dedicated to guiding their clients through the process of identifying and acquiring high-performing investment properties to build a large property portfolio.

However, only approximately 20% of Australian households hold an investment property and less than 1% have 6 or more investment properties. Luxland Investments aim to grow their client’s portfolio to 6 or more high return properties.

According to a new report from the Centre for Population, Melbourne is expected to overtake Sydney as Australia’s largest city by 2026, with 6.2 million people expected to live in the Victorian capital by 2030.

Those who are looking to invest in property in Melbourne or the surrounding area should take advantage of the knowledge and experience of the team at Luxland Investments. This can be an excellent opportunity for new property investors or those who have had a bad experience dealing in property.

Additional information about their services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/LuxlandInvestments

The Luxland Investments team have extensive experience in the real estate and financing sector and strong relationships with developers and the real estate industry. This means that they get access to many properties and projects before they go to the market.

Some of their current properties include new apartments in Essendon and Flemington and townhouses in Mill Park at wholesale prices, directly from developers.

They will help clients understand the market, the opportunities and risks associated with certain properties. Over the years, using their proven property investment planning process, they have helped guide many Australians start or improve their property investment decisions.

A satisfied client said: “After dealing with Zah, Jade and the rest of the team at Luxland, it is clear that this company has a passion for helping their clients. Their knowledge, transparency and integrity are why I will continue doing business with them. Keep up the great work.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://luxland.com.au

Contact Info:

Name: Zah Azmi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Luxland Investments

Address: Suite 22, 175 Oxford Street , Bondi Junction, NSW 2022, Australia

Phone: +61-405-712-610

Website: https://luxland.com.au

Release ID: 89006272