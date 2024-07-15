Establishment of International Expert Group: Another Breakthrough for CAERI Automotive Index Globalization

—

The China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as CAERI) has hosted the 2024 Annual Conference of CAERI Automotive Index Technical Expert Committee on July 11th in Beijing, China. The conference marks the official launch of the Committee’s International Expert Group. This milestone signifies a giant step forward in the globalization of CAERI Automotive Index. The newly established committee would foster the global collaboration of automotive assessment technologies with broader international perspectives.

New Member Joins International Expert Group to Promote Alignment of Chinese Evaluation with International Standards

Since launching its assessment research in 2014, CAERI Automotive Index has developed three core assessment systems for the vehicle performance of Safety, Intelligence, and Heath.

Recognizing the rapid advancements in the global automotive industry, particularly the rise of intelligent technologies, the Automotive Index remains committed to a global viewpoint. This commitment translates to continuously bringing together leading automotive assessment experts from around the world. This initiative fosters international exchange and cooperation, ultimately strengthening CAERI Automotive Index's assessment standards.

Following the inaugural appointments to the International Expert Group last year, this year's conference introduced a second cohort of members. These new additions hail from world-renowned automotive companies, research institutions, and universities. The new members include:

William Cai, Professor, Harbin University of Science and Technology

Hongming Xu, Professor, University of Birmingham and Tsinghua University Aleksandar Damyanov, Technical Manager, Green NCAP

Jun Qiao, Chief Engineer of Changan UK R&D Centre Limited

Christian Gichtbrock, Expert Safety Engineer, Mercedes-Benz China

Tateishi Yasushi , Vice Director, Environment & Safety Technology Division of Nissan（China）'s External Affairs Department

Radim Lukas, Executive Director of Quality Assurance, SVW

Shivam SRIVASTAVA, Inspection and Testing Manager, Tesla

The International Expert Group will serve as a bridge, fostering ongoing technical exchange with leading institutions and universities worldwide. This collaboration will enable the adoption of global best practices and the sharing of China’s innovations in the vehicle performance of Safety, Intelligence, and Health. Ultimately, this initiative aims to contribute to the global automotive industry's advancement by promoting innovative Chinese solutions.

Accelerating the Globalization of the CAERI Automotive index to Support Automakers' International Expansion

In a move to promote international exchange, the 2023 English version of the CAERI Automotive Index assessment protocol was officially released this past April. CAERI subsequently hosted the Automotive Index International Exchange Conference and the International "Cloud" Tour, actively engaging in global automotive industry collaboration. Additionally, experts from the Automotive Index have been invited to prestigious conferences like the NCAP Annual Meeting and CARHS SAFETYWEEK on multiple occasions. There, they showcased key research projects and distinctive achievements to a global audience of experts and scholars in the automotive evaluation field.

CAERI also leverages international platforms to showcase its research breakthroughs. In April, at the International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, CAERI swept the competition. Three independent projects— “Integrated Toolchain for Autonomous Driving Scenario Testing and Assessment,” “Intelligent Driving and Active Safety Testing and Assessment Technology in Complex Scenarios,” and “Key Technologies for Predicting and Controlling Electromagnetic Compatibility Performance of New Energy Smart Vehicles”— focused on intelligent driving, active safety, and electromagnetic safety – earned one gold and two bronze awards. These achievements solidify CAERI's position as a leader in these fields. With over 40 domestic and international invention patents secured, these projects lay a strong foundation for the continued international development of the CAERI Automotive Index initiatives.

After years of development, the CAERI Automotive Index assessment protocol has reached a significant milestone. Not only have over 50 domestic and international automotive companies adopted it as a development standard, but it has also been incorporated into the global automotive safety standards by Germany's prestigious CARHS institution. This significant advancement strengthens China's influence in the global automotive industry and accelerates the internationalization of Chinese automakers.

CAERI Automotive Index champions openness, cooperation, and mutual benefit. They are committed to expanding their Technical Expert Committee's International Expert Group by attracting international experts and scholars. By leveraging this global expertise, CAERI Automotive Index aims to become a leading force in advancing automotive assessment technology worldwide. This will support the steady and far-reaching international expansion of Chinese automotive companies. Ultimately, this initiative seeks to provide global consumers with safer, smarter, and healthier automotive products. Through these efforts, CAERI will contribute Chinese innovation and strength to the global automotive industry’s prosperity and development.

Contact Info:

Name: Qiu Yan

Email: Send Email

Organization: China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co.,Ltd

Website: https://www.caeri.com.cn/



Release ID: 89135363

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.