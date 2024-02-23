EsteCapelli provides the most effective results with its innovative hair transplant method Exosome

EsteCapelli Medical Solutions in Europe introduces Exosome hair transplantation, a revolutionary method combating hair loss. Utilizing proteins from umbilical cord blood, Exosome plasmas stimulate cell growth in the transplant area, fortifying hair follicle development with signaling molecules.

—

EsteCapelli, one of Europe's leading hair transplant and regenerative medicine centers, announced the Exosome hair transplant method, the most innovative technology and treatment method in the fight against hair loss. Under the direction of hair transplant specialist Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, EsteCapelli started to apply the Exosome hair therapy method, which significantly improves hair transplant results and promises healthier and natural-looking hair.



Exosomes stand out as the method that has made a name for itself in hair aesthetics and hair restoration and is the subject of scientific research. Exosome plasmas, which work as natural hair restorers, encourage cell proliferation in the hair transplantation area and strengthen the development of the hair follicle through signaling molecules.

Science and high tech revolutionize hair restoration



Exosome therapy utilizes the potential of exosomes derived from optimal cellular environments to achieve defined therapeutic effects. Exosome therapy in hair transplantation supports the development, growth and maintenance of hair follicles. Exosome hair transplantation treatment uses exosomes obtained from cord blood and containing proteins, growth factors and minerals that promote healthier hair growth.



Emphasizing that this method they apply as EsteCapelli will start a new era in the fight against hair loss, Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar said, "The intersection of science and high technology with years of experience is a breakthrough in hair restoration. Science has almost reached its peak in hair transplantation technology."



A new ray of hope in hair transplantation and restoration



Exosomes obtained from umbilical cord blood plasma eliminate one of the biggest challenges of the healing process after hair transplantation. The Exosome treatment method, which facilitates the process of grafts adapting to their new location, allows the transplanted hair to grow healthier. This turns the method into a revolution in hair transplantation technology. Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar said, "For patients looking for the best hair transplant method, Exosome hair treatment makes it possible to get more effective results in a shorter time.”



More than 15 thousand successful treatments

EsteCapelli, which introduces Turkey's health tourism potential to the whole world and is one of the important medical centers exporting health tourism to 47 countries, closely follows all new developments in hair transplantation and aesthetic operations and offers them to its patients. Stating that patient satisfaction is paramount for EsteCapelli, which has made more than 15 thousand patients from all over the world happy with successful treatments so far, Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, renowned hair transplant specialist and Medical Director of EsteCapelli Medical Solutions, made the following statements:

"As EsteCapelli, we have once again proven our commitment to offer the most advanced technology and the best results with the Exosome hair transplant method. This innovation reinforces our leading position in our field. Anyone who wants to open the door to a happy future can benefit from the end-to-end hair transplantation service offered by EsteCapelli in Istanbul."

